NHL-Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games

Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday:

Jets 3, Canadiens 2

Winnipeg scored two third-period goals to break a 1-1 tie and spoil Claude Julien's first game as Montreal's coach.

Julien had been hired by the Canadiens on Tuesday after being fired by the Boston Bruins on Feb. 7.

Mathieu Perreault and Patrik Laine both scored in the third period for Winnipeg.

Perreault put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 1:16 with a backhand shot past Carey Price from the slot after Dustin Byfuglien carried the puck along the right boards and made a centering pass.

Laine collected his 28th goal into an empty net with 1:17 remaining.

Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for Winnipeg (27-29-5) with Price having 30 saves for Montreal (31-20-8), which extended its losing streak to three games.

Red Wings 3, Capitals 2

Henrik Zetterberg scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout as Detroit ended Washington's six-game winning streak.

After Zetterberg's goal, Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek made a sliding pad save to foil Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and clinch the victory. Mrazek stopped four of the five shots he faced.

The victory ended a four-game losing streak and a five-game winless slide for the Wings.

Sabres 3, Blues 2

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist as Buffalo snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak.

Nicholas Baptiste and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Sabres (26-23-10), who won their third game in a row. Robin Lehner made 37 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Scottie Upshall scored for the Blues (31-23-5). Jake Allen made 26 saves.

Wild 5, Predators 2

Jason Zucker had two goals and an assist, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 37 shots as Minnesota defeated Nashville.

Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund, Zucker's linemates, each had a goal and assist, while Eric Staal added an empty-net goal as the

Wild surpassed their win total from last season with their 39th victory and drew within one point of Washington for best record.

Colin Wilson and P.K. Subban scored for the Predators. Pekka Rinne made 28 saves as Nashville was the latest team to struggle coming out of its mandated week off as clubs are 3-12-4 in their first game back, including 0-8-3 in February.

Sharks 4, Coyotes 1

Brent Burns scored two goals, and Melker Karlsson had a goal and two assists as San Jose defeated Arizona.

Micheal Haley scored his first goal of the season and added an assist and the Sharks got a career-high 36 saves from backup goaltender Aaron Dell to win for the second time in their last seven games (2-1-4).

Martin Hanzal scored for Arizona, which got 29 saves from Mike Smith but finished the season series 3-1-1 against San Jose.

Smith entered 12-7-3 with a 2.08 goals-against-average and .944 save percentage in 23 career games against San Jose.

Panthers 4, Kings 3

Alexsander Barkov scored the decisive goal in the third period and Roberto Luongo made 34 saves as Florida won its fourth straight game.

The Panthers prevailed for the seventh time in their last eight games to climb into third place in the Atlantic Division. Jonathan Huberdeau and Jussi Jokinen added goals as Florida avenged a 6-3 loss Feb. 9 to split the season series.

Los Angeles lost its second straight game after returning from its week off. Tanner Pearson and Dwight King registered goals while Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots.

Senators 6, Maple Leafs 3

Derick Brassard scored two goals and ended a tie with a power-play goal in the third period as Ottawa came back to defeat Toronto.

Chris Wideman, Ryan Dzingel, Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone also scored for the Senators, who won their second straight. Stone added four assists for Ottawa while Craig Anderson made 34 saves.

Morgan Rielly, Nazem Kadri and William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs, who lost their second straight. Auston Matthews had two assists for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots.

Canucks 2, Flames 1 (OT)

Chris Tanev scored 34 seconds into overtime as Vancouver improved its playoff hopes with a victory over Calgary.

The Flames' Mark Giordano forced overtime when he tied the game with six seconds left in the third period. Brian Elliott stopped 17 shots for Calgary.

The Canucks moved within four points of the Flames in the race for the final wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Read More