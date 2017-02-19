NHL-Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games

Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday:
Jets 3, Canadiens 2
Winnipeg scored two third-period goals to break a 1-1 tie and spoil Claude Julien's first game as Montreal's coach.
Julien had been hired by the Canadiens on Tuesday after being fired by the Boston Bruins on Feb. 7.
Mathieu Perreault and Patrik Laine both scored in the third period for Winnipeg.
Perreault put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 1:16 with a backhand shot past Carey Price from the slot after Dustin Byfuglien carried the puck along the right boards and made a centering pass.
Laine collected his 28th goal into an empty net with 1:17 remaining.
Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for Winnipeg (27-29-5) with Price having 30 saves for Montreal (31-20-8), which extended its losing streak to three games.
Red Wings 3, Capitals 2
Henrik Zetterberg scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout as Detroit ended Washington's six-game winning streak.
After Zetterberg's goal, Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek made a sliding pad save to foil Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and clinch the victory. Mrazek stopped four of the five shots he faced.
The victory ended a four-game losing streak and a five-game winless slide for the Wings.
Sabres 3, Blues 2
Evander Kane had a goal and an assist as Buffalo snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak.
Nicholas Baptiste and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Sabres (26-23-10), who won their third game in a row. Robin Lehner made 37 saves.
Vladimir Tarasenko and Scottie Upshall scored for the Blues (31-23-5). Jake Allen made 26 saves.
Wild 5, Predators 2
Jason Zucker had two goals and an assist, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 37 shots as Minnesota defeated Nashville.
Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund, Zucker's linemates, each had a goal and assist, while Eric Staal added an empty-net goal as the
Wild surpassed their win total from last season with their 39th victory and drew within one point of Washington for best record.
Colin Wilson and P.K. Subban scored for the Predators. Pekka Rinne made 28 saves as Nashville was the latest team to struggle coming out of its mandated week off as clubs are 3-12-4 in their first game back, including 0-8-3 in February.
Sharks 4, Coyotes 1
Brent Burns scored two goals, and Melker Karlsson had a goal and two assists as San Jose defeated Arizona.
Micheal Haley scored his first goal of the season and added an assist and the Sharks got a career-high 36 saves from backup goaltender Aaron Dell to win for the second time in their last seven games (2-1-4).
Martin Hanzal scored for Arizona, which got 29 saves from Mike Smith but finished the season series 3-1-1 against San Jose.
Smith entered 12-7-3 with a 2.08 goals-against-average and .944 save percentage in 23 career games against San Jose.
Panthers 4, Kings 3
Alexsander Barkov scored the decisive goal in the third period and Roberto Luongo made 34 saves as Florida won its fourth straight game.
The Panthers prevailed for the seventh time in their last eight games to climb into third place in the Atlantic Division. Jonathan Huberdeau and Jussi Jokinen added goals as Florida avenged a 6-3 loss Feb. 9 to split the season series.
Los Angeles lost its second straight game after returning from its week off. Tanner Pearson and Dwight King registered goals while Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots.
Senators 6, Maple Leafs 3
Derick Brassard scored two goals and ended a tie with a power-play goal in the third period as Ottawa came back to defeat Toronto.
Chris Wideman, Ryan Dzingel, Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone also scored for the Senators, who won their second straight. Stone added four assists for Ottawa while Craig Anderson made 34 saves.
Morgan Rielly, Nazem Kadri and William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs, who lost their second straight. Auston Matthews had two assists for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots.
Canucks 2, Flames 1 (OT)
Chris Tanev scored 34 seconds into overtime as Vancouver improved its playoff hopes with a victory over Calgary.
The Flames' Mark Giordano forced overtime when he tied the game with six seconds left in the third period. Brian Elliott stopped 17 shots for Calgary.
The Canucks moved within four points of the Flames in the race for the final wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller made 35 saves, including 17 in the third period when Calgary outshot the Canucks 18-2.
Devils 3, Islanders 2
Cory Schneider made 40 saves, including 20 in the second period, as New Jersey won an important Metropolitan Division game over New York.
The win was only the third in their past 12 home games for the Devils, while the Islanders lost their third straight road contest. The teams switch sides Sunday when the Islanders host the Devils at the Barclays Center.
Schneider's most important save came at the 8:10 mark of the first period when he denied Islanders captain John Tavares with his right pad on a penalty shot. Schneider faced 16 penalty shots in his career, and stopped 14.
Oilers 3, Blackhawks 1
Matt Benning, Milan Lucic and Connor McDavid scored and Cam Talbot made 38 saves as Edmonton beat Chicago.
Lucic produced the winning goal for the Oilers, who won their third straight game, when he scored unassisted midway through the third period.
McDavid sealed the victory with an empty-netter, his 20th goal of the season and 67th point.
After Talbot stopped 34 straight shots, the Blackhawks got on the board when Richard Panik beat Talbot with just under five minutes to play. But despite maintaining a large advantage on shots, the Blackhawks had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Stars 4, Lightning 3 (OT)
Antoine Roussel had a hat trick and Jamie Benn scored the game-winning goal at 3:47 of overtime as Dallas defeated Tampa Bay.
Benn picked the corner over goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy's shoulder for his 20th goal of the season. The Stars ended a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in February.
Victor Hedman recorded a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who lost their first game after a five-day break. (Editing by Gene Cherry)
