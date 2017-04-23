NHL-Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games

April 22 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games:

Blues 4, Wild 3 (overtime)

An overtime goal by Magnus Paajarvi and another superlative performance by goaltender Jake Allen spurred St. Louis into the second round of the playoffs.

Paajarvi beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk with a wrist shot from the top of the crease at 9:42 of overtime for the Blues, who saw a 3-1 lead slip away in the late stages of the third period only to find a way to win in the extra session.

St. Louis will open the Western Conference semi-finals at home versus the Nashville Predators.

Rangers 3, Canadiens 1

The demise of Henrik Lundqvist has been greatly exaggerated.

Coming off the worst regular season of his career, Lundqvist completed a dominant first-round performance with 27 saves that helped the New York Rangers edge the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden and win the series 4-2.

The Rangers face Ottawa or Boston in the second round.

Oilers 3, Sharks 1

The Edmonton Oilers scored a pair of breakaway goals within 56 seconds in the early second period to beat San Jose 3-1 and win the Western Conference first-round playoff series 4-2.

Edmonton goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots as the defending West champion Sharks could not muster the tying goal despite a late third-period rally.

(Compiled by Peter Rutherford)