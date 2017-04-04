NHL-Highlights of Monday's NHL games

April 3 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday's National Hockey League games:

Canadiens 4, Panthers 1

Artturi Lehkonen produced two goals and one assist as the Montreal Canadiens clinched the Atlantic Division title by defeating the Florida Panthers.

Lehkonen, who had a secondary assist on a goal by Andrew Shaw, scored unassisted 1:27 into the third period to snap a 1-1 tie. He scored again on a rebound with 3:11 left in the third.

Montreal (46-24-9) won its fifth straight and has compiled 101 points with three games remaining in the regular season.

Red Wings 5, Senators 4 (SO)

Evgeny Svechnikov scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give Detroit the victory in his NHL debut.

Svechnikov beat Craig Anderson with a backhand deke move, slipping the puck through the Ottawa goalie's legs.

Ottawa got a goal and two assists from Kyle Turris but slipped a point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs in the race for second place in the Atlantic Division.

The Senators are tied with the Bruins for third, though Ottawa has a game in hand on Boston.

Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 2

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist to lead Toronto. Leo Komarov, Auston Matthews and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik Andersen made 20 saves.

The Maple Leafs took control of the game early with a burst of offense, scoring three times in just 43 seconds.

Ryan O'Reilly and Jack Eichel scored for Buffalo. Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner was pulled from the game after allowing three goals on five shots. Anders Nilsson made 39 saves after replacing Lehner.