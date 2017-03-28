NHL-Highlights of Monday's NHL games

March 27 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday's National Hockey League games:

Lightning 5, Blackhawks 4 (overtime)

Rookie Yanni Gourde got a steal and a breakaway goal with 35 seconds left in overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from three goals down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in a thriller Monday night at Amalie Arena.

Gourde scored just his second NHL goal, stealing the puck and then firing the winner past Scott Darling. Tampa Bay picked up two points, moving ahead of the New York Islanders in the wild-card chase and a point behind Boston for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Lightning, down 4-1 midway through the second, produced three goals in five minutes -- two by Jonathan Drouin.

Patrick Kane got his 34th goal of the season for Chicago.

Predators 3, Islanders 1

Kevin Fiala scored in the first period and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second period as Nashville ensured they would remain in third place in the Central Division.

Ryan Johansen added an empty-netter with 20.5 seconds left as the Predators won their fourth straight and for the seventh time in eight games. Nashville stayed at least one point ahead of the St. Louis Blues, who played the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night, for third in the Central.

Blues 4, Coyotes 1

Jaden Schwartz, breaking out of a long scoring drought, scored two goals and assisted on one to lead St. Louis past Arizona.

Alexander Steen assisted on all four St. Louis goals and Vladimir Tarasenko capped the Blues' victory with his 35th goal of the season with 1:49 left in the third period. Tarasenko added two assists.

Sabres 4, Panthers 2

Brian Gionta scored in his 1,000th career game, and Jack Eichel had two assists to lead Buffalo over Florida.

Ryan O'Reilly, Zach Bogosian and Marcus Foligno also scored for Buffalo. Robin Lehner made 30 saves.

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Andreas Athanasiou scored with 3:01 left in overtime and Petr Mrazek stopped 39 shots as Detroit beat Carolina.

Carolina extended its point streak to 11 straight to move within four points of Boston for the final Eastern Conference wild-card playoff spot with eight games remaining. The Hurricanes, who have missed the postseason seven straight years, also have a game in hand on the Bruins.

Flames 4, Avalanche 2

Sean Monahan had a goal and three assists to lead Calgary past Colorado at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland each added a goal and an assist for the Flames (43-29-4), who can clinch a playoff berth with a win in regulation over the Los Angeles Kings at home on Wednesday. Troy Brouwer also scored for Calgary, and Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots for his 25th win of the season and 14th in his past 16 games.