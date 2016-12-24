NHL-Highlights from Friday's NHL games

Dec 23 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Friday:

Wild 7, Rangers 4

A five-goal onslaught in the second period propelled the Minnesota Wild to a franchise record 10th straight victory as they defeated the New York Rangers.

Minnesota center Charlie Coyle had an empty-net goal with 1:09 remaining and three assists and left winger Jason Zucker had a goal and two assists.

Mikael Granlund, Miko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter, Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella also scored for the Wild.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves to pick up the win.

Chris Kreider scored twice, including one with three minutes left in regulation for the Rangers. Derek Stepan and Ryan McDonagh also added goals for the Rangers.

Islanders 5, Sabres 1

Goalie Thomas Greiss carried a shutout into the 58th minute and five different New York Islanders scored in a 5-1 rout of the Buffalo Sabres.

Anthony Beauvillier scored in the first period, Ryan Strome and John Tavares scored in the second and Andrew Ladd and Calvin De Haan added insurance goals in the third for the Islanders.

The Sabres avoided being shut out when Zemgus Girgensons scored with 1:03 left in the game. Greiss, who made 28 saves, was seeking the fifth shutout of his career.

Capitals 4, Lightning 0

Defenseman John Carlson scored twice in the first period and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots as the Washington Capitals rolled to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Alex Ovechkin and Marcus Johansson also scored for Washington. Nicklas Backstrom had two assists, giving him 497 for his career.

Holtby picked up his third shutout of the season.

Penguins 4, Devils 1

Sidney Crosby got Pittsburgh going with his NHL-leading 24th goal, Marc-Andre Fleury led a tightened-up defense with 23 saves as the Penguins won for the ninth time in 11 games by beating the New Jersey Devils.

Evgeni Malkin set up two goals, while defenseman Chad Ruhwedel scored his first NHL goal nearly four years after debuting.

Eric Fehr and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins.

Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Teuvo Teravainen scored with 1:59 remaining in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 3-2 victory against the Boston Bruins.

Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk scored in regulation for Carolina, while Ryan Spooner and Brad Marchand scored in regulation for Boston, who had led 2-0.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward made 31 saves.

Anton Khudobin made 20 saves for the Bruins in only his eighth outing of the season, but his third appearance in Boston's last five games.

Red Wings 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in the shootout and rookie goalie Jared Coreau won his first NHL game as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Florida Panthers.

Detroit rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit and spoiled an attempt by Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo to move into sole possession of fifth place on the NHL career wins list. Luongo and Terry Sawchuk are tied at 447 wins.

The Panthers got goals from Reilly Smith, Jason Demers and Derek MacKenzie. However, Smith left the game in the second period after taking a hard hit from Niklas Kronwall.

Detroit also got goals from Anthony Mantha, Drew Miller and Nielsen. Miller scored with 18:24 left in third. Nielsen scored with 6:09 left in the third.

Avalanche 2, Blackhawks 1 (OT)

The Colorado Avalanche ended their five-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks thanks to a wrister from Nathan MacKinnon past the glove of Corey Crawford 25 seconds into the extra period.

MacKinnon's ninth goal of the season gave the Avalanche their first win since Dec. 11.

Calvin Pickard, playing for the injured Semyon Varlamov, saved 38 shots.

Stars 3, Kings 2 (OT)

Esa Lindell scored 1:07 into overtime to give Dallas victory over Los Angeles.

Jeff Carter gave the Kings a 1-0 lead when he scored his 18th goal of the season at 3:05 of the first period on the power play.

Dallas almost had an instant response, but Benn's wrist shot a minute later hit the post after it beat Kings goaltender Jeff Zatkoff on the stick side.

Dallas tied the score just 43 seconds into the second period when Tyler Seguin scored his 11th goal of the season.

Radek Faksa gave Dallas a 2-1 lead 3:30 into the third period on a rebound before Carter scored his second goal of the game on a rebound at 10:51 of the third period.

