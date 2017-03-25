NHL-Highlights of Friday's NHL games

March 24 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday's NHL games.

Stars 6, Sharks 1

Adam Cracknell scored his first career hat trick and Kari Lehtonen made 20 saves for Dallas in a win over San Jose at American Airlines Center.

Cracknell scored in the first, second and third periods. His final goal came 4:59 into the third when he intercepted an attempted clearance by Aaron Dell, who made 23 saves, just beyond the Sharks' blue line.

Cracknell, who now has a career-high 10 goals this season, then beat Dell with a wrist shot from the slot.

Islanders 4, Penguins 3

Anthony Beauvillier and John Tavares scored in the shootout to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.

With the win, the Islanders surpassed the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams have 82 points, but the Islanders (73) have played fewer games than the Bruins (74) heading into their game at the Barclays Center Saturday.

Ducks 3, Jets 1

Andrew Cogliano's game-winning goal not only gave Anaheim a victory over Winnipeg at the Honda Center, but also a share of first place in the Pacific Division.

Corey Perry and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks, who used their seventh win in nine games to move into a tie with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 17 shots in earning his fifth win in six decisions.

Lightning 2, Red Wings 1 (overtime)

Nikita Kucherov scored at 3:28 of overtime to give Tampa Bay a come-from-behind overtime win over Detroit.

Kucherov tipped home a Brayden Point pass from the edge of the goal crease for the winner. (Compiled by Peter Rutherford)