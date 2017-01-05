NHL events team drained, satisfied after outdoor games

For about seven days near the end of December and into early January, Steve Mayer and Dean Matsuzaki averaged in between four-to-five hours of sleep per night.

Mayer and Matsuzaki, who lead the NHL’s events group, shuttled back and forth between Toronto for the Centennial Classic and St. Louis for the Winter Classic as they worked with their equally sleepless co-workers to make sure everything ran smoothly.

“I’m feeling it today, always when these events sort of end, your body feels it a little more,” joked Mayer, the NHL’s executive vice president and chief content officer for events and entertainment

These types of contests with the NHL have been pulled off within one-day windows in the past – such as the Stadium Series games in Los Angeles and New York to go along with Chicago and Vancouver in 2014. But they didn’t have the magnitude and the pressure – at least in the league’s eyes – of last weekend.

The Centennial Classic was set up to kick off the league’s 100-year celebration in 2017 – an event that commissioner Gary Bettman has been touting for quite some time. The Winter Classic is considered the NHL’s marquee regular season game.

“I think the difference is going from Stadium Series games to the Winter Classic and Centennial Classic, there are a lot more moving parts,” said Matsuzaki, the NHL’s executive vice president for events.

In Toronto the league hosted a big dinner for the first group announced in their top-100 players of all-time.

They also put together New Years Eve parties, alumni games, and multiple music concerts, all of which were essentially going on at the same time. The NHL launched several centennial endeavors around the weekend such as a website and a their centennial truck tour.

“You can imagine why we’re so pumped up with all we’ve been able to accomplish and I really think those two games came off as well as they could have come off,” Mayer said. “They looked great. The kudos have been coming in left and right from our fans, our management, teams in both Toronto and St. Louis, the teams themselves.”

The members of the events team arrived in St. Louis and Toronto on December 14, with half going to each city and Mayer and Matsuzaki traveling between both. They said that generally for major events they have about 3/4 of their 25-person staff on-location and the rest still work on the game, but do so off-site.

Events and entertainment includes operations, ticketing, accreditation, hotels and hospitality, fan events and entertainment.

“We admittedly are built to do one event at a time,” Mayer said. “Obviously we have 12 events percolating, but one event really going on at a time, so that’s why this particular weekend of events was quite unusual.”

Both made sure to point out that their team wasn’t the only group that had to split up and work long hours to make sure the games ran smoothly. Every league department had to chip in to some degree.

“There are so many aspects to each of these games,” Mayer said.

Mayer and Matsuzaki said they went back and forth between St. Louis and Toronto about four times after their teams set up in their respective cities. After the game in Toronto both jumped on an NHL charter to head to St. Louis.

“In a miracle of miracles, our (flight) delays were very minimum (leading up to the games),” Mayer said. “Dean and I felt like we really wanted to be there for our teams as well, but the teams themselves, once they locked into their respective cities, they stayed and there was a consistency there at the top levels that I think the venues and the clubs appreciated.”

There was some stress involved, which mostly came in the form of rain in St. Louis and the possibility of the weather delaying the Winter Classic. This added to their collective sleeplessness, but fortunately a full 60 minutes were played without any major issues.

“We hit the perfect window in St. Louis, but that’s also the beauty of this,” Mayer said. “You have to prepare. You have to work really hard at making sure you got everything buttoned up, but there’s always something that creeps up that at every single day throws a little curveball at you and how you react to it, and that’s where our team comes in. They’re as good as it gets. Their experience is beyond anything you could imagine and they based all of the curveballs to be able to make some really quick decisions and 90 times out 100 it’s the right decision and the 10 times it’s not, we make sure we have the backup for the backup and we’re prepared.”

