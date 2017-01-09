NHL Awards at the Half: Trophy candidates at the midway point of the 2016-17 season

It’s the halfway point of the 2016-17 NHL regular season, so here’s a look at the leading candidates for the major awards.

HART TROPHY

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: Coming off a Stanley Cup championship in June and a World Cup of Hockey title in September, the Penguins’ superstar captain missed the first six games of the NHL season due to a concussion — but then returned to action with a vengeance. He leads the NHL with 26 goals in 33 games, and his 1.33 points-per-game average is the best in league, ahead of leading scorer Connor McDavid’s 1.14 mark. McDavid might one day knock Crosby off his “best player in the NHL” perch, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Honourable mentions: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild; Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets; Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens.

View photos Devan Dubnyk of the Minnesota Wild plays the puck against the Nashville Predators during a game at Bridgestone Arena on December 27, 2016, in Nashville. (Getty Images) More

VEZINA TROPHY

Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild: Carey Price had a blazing start with the Habs and Sergei Bobrovsky backed the Blue Jackets to a 16-game winning streak, but Dubnyk has been lights-out for the Wild all season, with a ridiculously good stat line to support his claim for the Vezina. Dubnyk leads all NHL starting goalies with a 1.80 goals-against average and .939 save percentage, and he’s tied with Boston’s Tuukka Rask and Washington’s Braden Holtby for most shutouts with five.

Honourable mentions: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets; Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens; Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins; Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals.

View photos Mascot SJ Sharkie and Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks celebrate a win against the Detroit Red Wings at SAP Center at San Jose on January 7, 2017 in San Jose. (Getty Images) More

NORRIS TROPHY

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks: The Bearded One is scoring too many goals and putting up too many points to be ignored. With 15 goals through 40 games, he has a shot to be the NHL’s first 30-goal defenceman since Mike Green put up 31 for Washington in 2008-09. And when his booming shot isn’t beating goaltenders, it’s creating rebounds and scoring opportunities for his Sharks teammates. With 39 points, Burns is producing at nearly a point-per-game clip. Lest we forget, he’s also a mobile defender with a physical presence in the defensive zone…but yes, it’s his offensive prowess that gives him the edge for the Norris.

Honourable mentions: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators; Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning; Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens; Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks.

View photos Auston Matthews poses for a portrait after being selected first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2016 NHL draft on June 24, 2016 in Buffalo. (Getty Images) More

CALDER TROPHY

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: This was a close one, with Matthews and Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine battling back and forth through the first three months of the season. They’re tied in goals with 21 apiece — Laine has played 42 games to Matthews’ 39, though the Jets rookie is out indefinitely with a concussion after being rocked by Buffalo’s Jake McCabe on the weekend. Laine has a slight edge in points, 37-35, but Matthews has emerged as more of a game-to-game driving force, as partially evidenced by his 140-111 advantage in shots. Hopefully Laine comes back quickly — and healthy — and the rookie rivalry can be renewed in the second half of the 2016-17 NHL campaign.

Honourable mentions: Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets; Micth Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs; Zach Werenki, Columbus Blue Jackets; Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers.

Read More