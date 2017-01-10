NHL announces full All-Star Game rosters

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) shields Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.

The NHL announced the full rosters and coaches Tuesday for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL's four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Nashville's P.K. Subban and Montreal's Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.

The rosters also include Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, John Tavares and Chicago teammates Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith.

The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Drew Doughty in their home rink.