NFL Winners and Losers: With one clever trade, Texans made themselves contenders (if Tony Romo is next)

The Houston Texans had a lot of reasons to be excited for 2017, and one big reason for dread.

With one of the more imaginative trades in recent NFL history, the Texans dumped their biggest problem. They sent Brock Osweiler, a second-round pick in 2018 and a sixth-round pick this year to the Cleveland Browns for a fourth-round pick this year. Though that move was fairly brilliant, albeit costly (and, perhaps, the type of salary dump the NFL might want to outlaw in the future), the work isn’t done. It only makes sense if the Texans also land Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Otherwise, they just gave up a second-round pick and didn’t gain a whole lot.

Let’s not give the Texans too much credit for dumping Osweiler. They signed him in the first place, to that unforgettable four-year, $72 million contract, and then watched Osweiler become the second-worst quarterback in the NFL last season (sorry, Ryan Fitzpatrick). The gamble was understandable last year. But it missed, and the contract was an anchor in 2017. The Texans wouldn’t have saved a dime against the cap by cutting him this season. And trading him seemed so outrageous, it didn’t seem like a realistic possibility until Thursday. The Texans understood Osweiler was a sunk cost, admited the mistake and did what they had to do to move on.

For the Texans, giving up a second-round pick was worth not wasting another season. They have a defense that could be the best in the NFL in 2017, when you consider J.J. Watt will return. They allowed the fewest yards in the NFL last season, mostly without Watt. There are talented players on offense, like DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Miller and Will Fuller. But the quarterback was a black hole, and it’s really hard to win that way (though it’s not impossible; the 2015 Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos had a 19-23 touchdown-to-interception ratio … with Osweiler starting seven games).

The trade was smart, but part two is crucial for it to be a success.

The Texans have been linked to Romo most of the offseason, though it was hard to see them making that move while also paying Osweiler $18 million. There was a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle that the Texans would not trade for Romo, the Osweiler move wasn’t related to Romo and Houston would be interested in Romo only as a free agent if he’s cut. It makes sense for the Texans to make such proclamations publicly in order to maintain some leverage. But the Texans put their cards on the table with the Osweiler trade. It would be a steep price to pay, giving a second-round pick to get rid of Osweiler, if that’s all. And the only follow-up move that makes sense is getting Romo. Otherwise they just spent a second-round pick for what, to start Tom Savage? They could have done that with Osweiler sitting on the bench making a ton of cash. To sign Jay Cutler? That’s not getting them closer to a title. The Texans might have to worry about the Denver Broncos making a play for Romo, in which case they’d be stuck without a viable quarterback yet again. The next few days will be vital for Houston.

The Osweiler move was prudent if the Texans believe they can compete in 2017. But if they don’t get Romo or make some other unforeseen and out-of-the-box move at quarterback with the $10 million in cap savings, then what was the point? What happens next will determine if the Texans were one of the big winners on a crazy first day of NFL free agency.

The Texans were able to dump Brock Osweiler's contract in a trade with the Browns.

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from a hectic first few hours of the NFL’s new league year:

WINNERS

Jameis Winston: Unlike fellow young quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz, Winston already has a star No. 1 receiver in Mike Evans. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers understand the value in getting Winston even more talent to throw to, and they landed DeSean Jackson.

