NFL Power Rankings, way-too-early 2017 edition: Can the Falcons rebound from this?

The Atlanta Falcons look like they can make it right back to a Super Bowl.

They have an MVP quarterback in Matt Ryan, an all-world receiver in Julio Jones, a strong running game and a young, improving defense. But how can you predict how they’ll rebound from what might be the worst loss in professional sports history?

We already know how hard it is for any Super Bowl loser to get back. The last time a Super Bowl loser won it all the next year was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. No Super Bowl loser has even been back to the Super Bowl the next season since the 1993 Buffalo Bills. Since the 1970 merger, 30 of 46 Super Bowl losers didn’t win a playoff game the next season.

Super Bowl losers already have history against them. And there’s no blueprint on how the Falcons will handle blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.

This is new territory for anyone. No team had ever blown a lead larger than 10 points in a Super Bowl. The way the Falcons let it slip away was unfathomable. James Palmer of NFL Network said teams that have led by at least 25 points since 1991 have a 1,057-5 record. And only one of those losses happened in a Super Bowl. According to Football Outsiders, since 2000 teams that led by 6-8 points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter and had a first down inside the opponent’s 30-yard line are 221-4 after Atlanta’s loss. Two of the four losses included a recovered onside kick, another had a missed chip-shot field goal, then there’s the Falcons. Incredible.

The Falcons blew a championship in a way we may never see again. There’s no way around that. And now they have to climb all the way back up the mountain. The 2016 Carolina Panthers found out how tough that is. A little worse injury luck, a tougher schedule, even a bad draw in the playoffs and a season can turn sideways. Even in normal circumstances, getting to a Super Bowl two straight years is a lot to ask. And the Falcons aren’t facing normal circumstances.

The roster is fine. Eight rookies and second-year players were regular starters in the defense, so that unit should improve. Even with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan going to the San Francisco 49ers, the Falcons should still score plenty of points. There is a lot of blue-chip talent on that side of the ball. The Falcons weren’t the most dominant NFC champion we’ve ever seen, but they were very good and the roster doesn’t have obvious flaws.

We just don’t know how the mental aspect of getting that close to a Super Bowl and having it snatched away will affect Atlanta. If you want to be supremely optimistic, maybe they use this all-time collapse as motivation and win it all next season. We just don’t know. It’s an unprecedented situation.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons will try to rebound from a historic Super Bowl collapse. (AP) More

Here are the way-too-early power rankings for the 2017 season. Do not take them too seriously. We still have free agency, trades, the draft, and any number of unpredictable headlines that will affect each team. It’s just a fun snapshot of where each team stands as we all head into the long offseason:

32. Cleveland Browns (1-15)

If the Browns think that one of the quarterbacks in this draft can be a Pro Bowl-level player in time, then take him with the first pick. I don’t see that upside from any of the top quarterback prospects, but maybe the Browns do. If they don’t love any of this year’s quarterback prospects, don’t panic. The Browns shouldn’t worry about going 6-10 this season. Their entire plan needs to revolved around winning a division title by 2020 or so. Maintain patience.

31. San Francisco 49ers (2-14)

Kyle Shanahan had a great season until a few mistakes in the second half of the Super Bowl. Now we’ll find out how he’ll do with a fraction of the talent on offense, without a viable quarterback on the roster. And we’ll see how first-time general manager John Lynch does acquiring some talent for Shanahan.

Read More