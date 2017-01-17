NFL Power Rankings: Julio? Le'Veon? Ranking the 20 most important non-QBs left in playoffs

If you just picked the team with the best quarterback this season in each of the eight playoff games, you’d be 8-0 on your picks.

We know how valuable quarterbacks are. While it’s still absolute nonsense that we assign a record to quarterbacks and treat it like a real stat, we know that Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger will probably have more say in the outcomes of the three remaining NFL games this season than any other player. But the beauty of football is that it’s the ultimate team sport. Nobody is winning a Super Bowl alone. Not even Rodgers.

Malcolm Butler and Antonio Brown are two of the most important players remaining in the playoffs. (AP) More

With that in mind, we removed the four quarterbacks and figured out who among the players remaining in the playoffs are the most important. These aren’t necessarily the best players left in the field, but the ones who will have the biggest impact in determining who wins Super Bowl LI:

20. Steelers TE Ladarius Green: Green makes the list because of how important his return would be, though it seems to be a long shot. He’s still in the concussion protocol. But if he can return, he adds yet another dimension to the Steelers’ offense. He’s a rare tight end who can stretch the field (16.9 yards per catch). But it’s far from a guarantee he’ll play again this season.

19. Packers OLB Clay Matthews: Matthews is still the headliner of the Packers’ defense, but he didn’t have a great season. He had a career-low five sacks. He has two sacks in his last seven games. Nick Perry (11 sacks) took over as Green Bay’s best pass rusher, but the Packers could use a couple throwback performances from Matthews

18. Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount: Blount had a surprisingly productive year, his best NFL season at the age of 30. But last week he had just 31 yards on eight carries, both season lows. The Patriots often feature someone different in the game plan each week, so don’t be surprised to see Blount carrying the load again before New England is done.

17. Falcons S Keanu Neal: Neal has basically taken the Kam Chancellor role in Dan Quinn’s defense, and has done it well. But he’s still a rookie, and generally that means fresh meat for a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers … or Ben Roethlisberger or Tom Brady. Neal will be on spot the rest of the way.

16. Patriots WR Julian Edelman: All of a sudden, Edelman has caught fire. He’s always reliable, but has 151 and 137 yards his last two games, his two highest totals this season. He’s a huge focal point in the offense, as always.

15. Steelers OLB Bud Dupree: Dupree, a first-round pick in 2015, came on late. He started the season on IR, but then had 4.5 sacks in Pittsburgh’s last four regular-season games. We know James Harrison will be a consistent presence at one outside linebacker spot. Dupree could be a vital playmaker on the other side.

14. Packers TE Jared Cook: Cook was making an impact well before his great catch on Aaron Rodgers’ unbelievable throw to beat Dallas. Green Bay moves him around to create matchup issues. He’s been a lot more important to the offense than his numbers would indicate.

13. Falcons LB Deion Jones: Jones has had a nice rookie season, with plenty of tackles and some big plays in pass coverage. His athleticism will be a plus against the pass offenses Atlanta will face the rest of the way.

12. Packers OT David Bakhtiari: Bakhtiari hurt his knee against Dallas, though he returned to play. He has been the most underappreciated part of the Packers’ surge. He has played some great football, especially against Giants end Olivier Vernon in the wild-card round.

11. Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower: Hightower has been instrumental in his on-field leadership role at inside linebacker. Making the right calls will be huge for New England’s defense against the high-powered offenses remaining in the playoffs. And Hightower will be one of the key pieces in slowing down Pittsburgh’s run game this week.

