NFL-National Football League roundup

Dec 30 (The Sports Xchange) - Quarterback Tony Romo, sidelined after suffering a back injury in the preseason and then demoted in favor of rookie sensation Dak Prescott, is expected to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott will start and Romo and Mark Sanchez are expected to play but it has not been determined how long they will do so, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The rotation appears to be a change in plans for the Cowboys, who previously indicated they would not risk an injury to Romo in a meaningless Week 17 game on the road to end the regular season.

The Cowboys, who previously wrapped up the NFC East title and the top seed for the NFC playoffs, are expected to limit Prescott's playing time.

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis announced he will retire after Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending 14 years with the organization.

The 35-year-old Mathis spent his entire career with the Colts after being selected in the fifth round out of Alabama A&M in 2003. He has 122 career sacks -- tied for 18th place all-time in the NFL.

The NFL decided not to reinstate Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith from his yearlong suspension, the league announced.

Smith, 27, applied for reinstatement following a one-year suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He has been suspended for the last 22 games, and Sunday's regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos will be his 23rd.

His case will not be revisited by the league until March 15.

The Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett agreed to a three-year contract extension.

The deal will kick in for the 2018 season and keep Bennett under contract through the 2020 campaign, Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reported.

The new deal is worth $31.5 million, with $17.5 million in guarantees, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Minnesota Vikings, no longer in playoff contention, ruled out running back Adrian Peterson for Sunday's season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Peterson, 31, has been slowed with knee and groin injuries for the second straight week after he returned from a torn meniscus against Indianapolis on Dec. 18. The 2012 NFL MVP will finish the season with 37 carries for 72 yards and no touchdowns in three games.

Peterson suffered a torn meniscus against Green Bay in Week 2 on Sept. 18 and underwent surgery four days later.

The Vikings, who have an option on Peterson for the 2017 that includes a $6 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year, likely will request a restructured contract for next season.

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick has been ruled out of Sunday's NFC North Division showdown with the Green Bay Packers due to a wrist injury.

It will be the fourth consecutive game that Riddick misses. He leads the team with a modest 357 rushing yards.

Zach Zenner, who rushed for a career-best 67 yards last week against the Dallas Cowboys, will handle most of the ball-carrying duties.

San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will miss his third consecutive game due to leg and hip injuries.

The decision to hold Gordon out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs will leave Gordon three yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Gordon suffered his injuries during a loss to the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 11. He rushed for 10 touchdowns in a strong second season after being a huge disappointment as a rookie.

The New York Jets placed running back Matt Forte on injured reserve after he was ruled out of Sunday's game with the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury.

Forte, 31, has been playing with a torn meniscus in his right knee as well as a sore shoulder.

Forte, who rushed for a career-low 813 yards this season, has two seasons remaining on a three-year contract. (Editing by Larry Fine) ))