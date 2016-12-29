NFL MVP rankings: Aaron Rodgers might be playing for another MVP in Week 17

There have been four players in NFL history to win MVP at least three times: Peyton Manning (who won five), Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas and Brett Favre. Pretty good list.

There’s a chance another player enters the club this season, though we can’t be sure who. There are two possibilities.

Four candidates have emerged in the MVP race. A few weeks ago it was three, but then the Green Bay Packers got red hot and Aaron Rodgers entered. Rodgers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, both two-time MVPs, are among the four. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott are the other two.

I don’t know that Rodgers should win, but with one more big performance I think he can sway the voters.

Rodgers would need to lead the Packers to a Week 17 win to win MVP. That would give the Packers the NFC North title. He also needs to play well in that Packers win, though those two things usually go hand-in-hand. If he has a big game in a win, the narrative will be clear – Rodgers, one of the most well-known and respected players in the NFL, drags the Packers back from a 4-6 start to win six straight and take the division title after Rodgers’ “run the table” prediction. And he’d be capping it off with a win on “Sunday Night Football” against the Detroit Lions in a winner-take-all showdown that everyone will be watching.

If all of that comes together, the draw to vote for Rodgers will be strong. The numbers line up pretty well against the other quarterbacks in the race, too.

Rodgers: 4,128 yards, 65.5 completion percentage, 36 TDs, 7 INTs, 102.7 rating

Brady (11 games): 3,278 yards, 66.7 completion percentage, 25 TDs, 2 INTs, 110.7 rating

Ryan: 4,613 yards, 69.5 completion percentage, 34 TDs, 7 INTs, 115.5 rating

And voters won’t have a real reason to not vote for Rodgers, while the other three have some strikes against them. Brady missed four games, and no MVP has ever missed more than three. Elliott has two strikes against him: He’s a rookie, and he’s not a quarterback (I talked about the history of that here). Ryan hasn’t done anything wrong, but he had preconceptions against him before the season started. I’m not sure how many votes, if any, that might cost him, but let’s be honest and ask yourself: Are voters really going to vote for Ryan over Brady or Rodgers?

It seems to be aligning well for Rodgers. He has a chance to make a great final impression in Week 17’s biggest game. If the Packers win and he plays well, the “Rodgers for MVP” pull will get stronger. He has a chance to make some history on Sunday night, in more ways than one.

View photos Aaron Rodgers has been on a hot streak over the past month-and-a-half. (AP) More

Here’s the MVP ballot going into Week 17, and the rankings for our other awards:

1. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan – This ranking would be how I would vote through 16 weeks. Ryan has been remarkable all season. The next three are all fine choices – this is a really wide open race, and you can make a good case for any of the top four – but I think Ryan has earned it. I just don’t know if he’ll be able to beat out the bigger names who are also in the race.

2. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady – I don’t know that anyone is playing at a higher level. However, it has to be factored in that he missed four games, even if it was due to a bogus suspension. It’s hard to vote for Brady’s 11 games over Ryan’s 15, because they’ve both been great.

3. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott – You have to love Elliott’s consistency. I won’t waste time talking about how Dallas’ offensive line should win, because it can’t and it’s not worth the discussion. I don’t think you can hold Elliott’s great line against him though, because MVPs shouldn’t be decided on how good or bad someone’s teammates are. You simply have to respect Elliott’s monster production and how the Cowboys have built a 13-2 team around him running the ball.

Read More