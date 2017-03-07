NFL free agency preview: Top 25 defensive players, led by a mountain of a defensive end

There isn’t an Ndamukong Suh-level defensive player in this free-agent class, or even an Olivier Vernon or Malik Jackson like last year. However, there are some capable options available at every position.

A lot of the best defensive players were taken off the market due to the franchise tag: Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. That means there will be a frenzy to sign the remaining defensive players – especially with so many teams having plenty of salary cap space.

Here are the top 25 defensive players available (as of Tuesday morning) in free agency:

1. Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbell

Campbell was underrated for most of his career, then he made the Pro Bowl two of the past three seasons. He’ll be 31 next season but he is still an impact player.

Calais Campbell will be an attractive option in free agency. (AP)

2. New England Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower

It was surprising that the Patriots didn’t hit Hightower with the franchise tag. He’s big, athletic and can rush the quarterback. Maybe New England can re-sign him, but he’ll generate plenty of interest.

3. Green Bay Packers OLB Nick Perry

Perry took a while to get going, but the former first-round pick impressed with 11 sacks last season. Pass rushers are always in demand.

4. Houston Texans CB A.J. Bouye

Bouye is a great story, an undrafted player who became a very good cornerback. The Texans couldn’t afford to keep Bouye, given how much they have invested at the position, and he’ll get a nice contract in free agency.

5. Buffalo Bills CB Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore has all the physical tools you want in a cornerback. That’s why he was once drafted 10th overall. He’s inconsistent, but he’ll do just fine on the open market.

6. Kansas City Chiefs DT Dontari Poe

Poe was dominant the first few years of his career. His production slowed somewhat the past two seasons, but he’s still a load inside at 346 pounds. He has tremendous athleticism too.

7. Baltimore Ravens DT Brandon Williams

Williams is a fantastic nose tackle, a strong run stopper at 340 pounds. He will have many suitors willing to give him a huge deal.

8. New York Giants DT Johnathan Hankins

Hankins played on a star-studded Giants line last season, and he was an unheralded part of a unit that was tied for third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed.

9. Dallas Cowboys S Barry Church

Church is very good at what he does, which is collect tackles from inside the box. He has two 100-tackle seasons and he would have had his third last year had he not missed four games due to injury.

10. Arizona Cardinals S Tony Jefferson

Jefferson didn’t stand out much until last season, when he had a nice season against the run and the pass. Teams could see him as a young player on the rise and pay him accordingly.

11. New England Patriots CB Logan Ryan

Ryan might not be a top-flight cornerback but he is a good starter, and has 13 career interceptions over his four NFL seasons.

12. Washington Redskins DE Chris Baker

Baker is big but quick, very good against the run and able to generate a pass rush. He’s just 29 years old so he should command a nice deal.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars S Johnathan Cyprien

Cyprien was a high second-round pick four years ago, and he was a solid-yet-unspectacular starter from his rookie year on. But his best season happened in 2016 and he is still young enough to keep improving.

14. New York Jets CB Darrelle Revis

Is he “Revis Island” anymore? No. And now there are legal issues as well. But is it possible he can rebound and still be a capable cornerback (or safety?) in his early 30s? Maybe.