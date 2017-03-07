NFL free agency preview: Top 25 defensive players, led by a mountain of a defensive end

There isn’t an Ndamukong Suh-level defensive player in this free-agent class, or even an Olivier Vernon or Malik Jackson like last year. However, there are some capable options available at every position.
A lot of the best defensive players were taken off the market due to the franchise tag: Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. That means there will be a frenzy to sign the remaining defensive players – especially with so many teams having plenty of salary cap space.
Here are the top 25 defensive players available (as of Tuesday morning) in free agency:
1. Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbell
Campbell was underrated for most of his career, then he made the Pro Bowl two of the past three seasons. He’ll be 31 next season but he is still an impact player.
2. New England Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower
It was surprising that the Patriots didn’t hit Hightower with the franchise tag. He’s big, athletic and can rush the quarterback. Maybe New England can re-sign him, but he’ll generate plenty of interest.
3. Green Bay Packers OLB Nick Perry
Perry took a while to get going, but the former first-round pick impressed with 11 sacks last season. Pass rushers are always in demand.
4. Houston Texans CB A.J. Bouye
Bouye is a great story, an undrafted player who became a very good cornerback. The Texans couldn’t afford to keep Bouye, given how much they have invested at the position, and he’ll get a nice contract in free agency.
5. Buffalo Bills CB Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore has all the physical tools you want in a cornerback. That’s why he was once drafted 10th overall. He’s inconsistent, but he’ll do just fine on the open market.
6. Kansas City Chiefs DT Dontari Poe
Poe was dominant the first few years of his career. His production slowed somewhat the past two seasons, but he’s still a load inside at 346 pounds. He has tremendous athleticism too.
7. Baltimore Ravens DT Brandon Williams
Williams is a fantastic nose tackle, a strong run stopper at 340 pounds. He will have many suitors willing to give him a huge deal.
8. New York Giants DT Johnathan Hankins
Hankins played on a star-studded Giants line last season, and he was an unheralded part of a unit that was tied for third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed.
9. Dallas Cowboys S Barry Church
Church is very good at what he does, which is collect tackles from inside the box. He has two 100-tackle seasons and he would have had his third last year had he not missed four games due to injury.
10. Arizona Cardinals S Tony Jefferson
Jefferson didn’t stand out much until last season, when he had a nice season against the run and the pass. Teams could see him as a young player on the rise and pay him accordingly.
11. New England Patriots CB Logan Ryan
Ryan might not be a top-flight cornerback but he is a good starter, and has 13 career interceptions over his four NFL seasons.
12. Washington Redskins DE Chris Baker
Baker is big but quick, very good against the run and able to generate a pass rush. He’s just 29 years old so he should command a nice deal.
13. Jacksonville Jaguars S Johnathan Cyprien
Cyprien was a high second-round pick four years ago, and he was a solid-yet-unspectacular starter from his rookie year on. But his best season happened in 2016 and he is still young enough to keep improving.
14. New York Jets CB Darrelle Revis
Is he “Revis Island” anymore? No. And now there are legal issues as well. But is it possible he can rebound and still be a capable cornerback (or safety?) in his early 30s? Maybe.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons
Timmons, a former first-round pick, had 10 solid seasons with the Steelers, starting 126 games. And he could return to Pittsburgh. If not, he’ll find a home as a play-making inside linebacker.
16. New England Patriots DE Jabaal Sheard
Sheard had a bit of a rocky season with the Patriots, finding himself in the doghouse midseason, but he’s a solid edge rusher who can play in a 4-3 or 3-4.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars CB Prince Amukamara
Amukamara didn’t get the contract offer he wanted last season, after five years with the Giants, so he settled on a one-year deal with Jacksonville. He played well, and could get that long-term deal he was hoping for a year ago.
18. Buffalo Bills LB Zach Brown
Brown signed a modest one-year deal last season and exceeded everyone’s expectations with 149 tackles. There will be some skepticism about him repeating that again.
19. New Orleans Saints S Jairus Byrd
Byrd was a free-agent flop with the Saints and the team has said he will be released. But three years ago he was a coveted free agent, worth a $54 million deal over six years with the Saints. Perhaps he can get his career back on track in his next stop.
20. Los Angeles Rams S T.J. McDonald
McDonald had 64 tackles and two interceptions starting for the Rams last season, and some team will pay him to be their new starting strong safety.
21. Green Bay Packers DB Micah Hyde
Hyde is a versatile player who can play safety, cornerback and return kicks, too. He started 11 games for the Packers last season, had three interceptions in the regular season and a great pick in a playoff win over the Cowboys.
22. Jacksonville Jaguars DE Jared Odrick
Odrick was released, mostly for salary cap reasons, but at age 29 he can still be a solid lineman. His versatility along the line is a plus.
23. Dallas Cowboys CB Brandon Carr
Carr signed a $50 million deal with Dallas five years ago, and while he never quite played to that level, he wasn’t bad either. He won’t get another big deal entering his age-31 season, but he can probably still be a starter.
24. Green Bay Packers OLB Julius Peppers
Peppers won’t be an every-down player at 37. But he is a nine-time Pro Bowler who had 7.5 sacks last season. The last time he had fewer than seven sacks in a season was 2007. A team might be able to squeeze another year out of him as a situational rusher. There’s value in that.
25. Denver Broncos OLB DeMarcus Ware
Ware will be 35 next season and is coming off back surgery. He might have to wait to sign, until he can show teams he’s healthy. But he’s a great leader, and can still be an effective situational pass rusher on a short-term deal. Like Peppers, there’s value in having a respected veteran who can make an impact on third downs.
