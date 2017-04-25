NFL draft profile: No. 3 — Stanford DL Solomon Thomas, terrific run stopper with great upside

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

3. Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas

6-foot-3, 273 pounds

Key stat: Stanford’s leading tackler — rare for a defensive lineman who spends most of his time on the interior — with 62 stops last season, with 15 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage.

Stanford's Solomon Thomas is a dominant defender with upside, but his position must be identified.

The skinny: Born in Chicago but moved with his family to Australia for five years before returning to live in Texas during high school, where he became a top-25 national recruit. Committed to Stanford and redshirted as a freshman. Named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2015 when he made 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a 34-yard touchdown off a fumble recovery. Thomas had a breakout game in the Rose Bowl win over Iowa that season with two tackles for loss and a sack and parlayed it into a big 2016 season. A rare sophomore captain on a talented football team, Thomas was named winner of the Morris Trophy for the Pac-12’s best defensive player in 2016, starting nine games at tackle and four more at end in the Cardinal’s 3-4 front. He added eight sacks, a safety a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a 42-yard TD. Once more, he was dominant in the team’s bowl game, helping take down Mitchell Trubisky and North Carolina in the Sun Bowl with a big performance.

Thomas declared for the 2017 NFL draft following his redshirt sophomore season. He’ll turn 22 in December.

Best-suited destination: Thomas can fill a variety of roles in multiple fronts, so he has scheme diversity and mass appeal. Because of his frame, he should be able to add or subtract a little weight readily and become a base end, an “under” tackle in a one-gap front, a 5-technique in a 3-4 defense or even a stand-up rusher in the right system. Among the teams that could be most interesting in Thomas include the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

Upside: Exceptional strength-size-speed combination. Elite athlete for his frame. Moves around with ease — can fly off the snap, slide well laterally, track ballcarriers down from behind and shoot quickly upfield. Short-area quickness is outstanding, as seen in his 3-cone drill time of 6.95 seconds, which was better than some wide receivers. Country strong — put up 30 reps on the bench press at the NFL scouting combine. Good lower-body explosion (35-inch vertical jump) and terrific acceleration, as seen in 10-yard split (1.56 seconds) and strong 40-yard dash (4.69). Gap shooter who can erase outside zone plays from the backside with tremendous quickness and closing ability, as seen against UCLA:

Stanford's Solomon Thomas destroys the UCLA guard for this tackle for loss.

Has a nice punch and can use his hand quickness to throw blockers aside. Has a frame that easily could support 15-20 more pounds of good weight. Piano player up and down the line — can handle almost any technique and also drop into space. Rushes best with power and urgency. Still finds ways to collapse pocket, pressure quarterbacks, change arm angles and hurry up throws. Effort plays, even non-sacks and tackles, are just fun to watch. Elite run defender for such a young player, and his pass-rush advancement from 2015 to 2016 suggests that he still has room to grow in that area.