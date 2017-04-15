NFL draft profile: No. 12 — Temple LB Haason Reddick, explosive rusher but positional question

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

12. Temple LB Haason Reddick

6-foot-1, 237 pounds

Key stat: Broke out in his senior season with 22.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks after accumulating 23.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his first three seasons combined.

View photos Temple’s Haason Reddick came out of nowhere to develop into a first-round prospect. (AP) More

The skinny: Reddick barely played his final two years of high school after suffering a fractured femur as a junior and a torn meniscus as a senior and was forced to walk on at Temple as a zero-star recruit. Reddick weighed 185 when he arrived and was pegged to play cornerback but following his redshirt season of 2012 he was playing defensive end, eventually played nine games (one start) mostly as a reserve. Got off track following a season-ending injury in 2014 and an offseason arrest in 2015, charged with aggravated assault for his role in an off-campus fight but avoided trial after participating in a diversionary program. In the fall that year, Reddick started 12 of the team’s 14 games at end and started to come on, with 12.5 TFLs and five sacks. Earned right to switch to single-digit uniform number, granted to players on Matt Rhule’s team who display exemplary toughness. Reddick then backed it up with a standout senior season in 2016, adding four pass breakups and three forced fumbles to his gaudy TFL and sack totals.

Reddick was invited to the Senior Bowl and was one of the week’s standout players, looking almost unblockable at times in one-on-one pass-rush drills. Turned in exceptional numbers at the NFL scouting combine in the 40-yard dash (4.52), vertical jump (36.5 inches), broad jump (133 inches), and 3-cone drill (7.01) and working out with the linebackers. Reddick will turn 23 in September.

Best-suited destination: It would be hard to imagine him as a down lineman in the NFL at 240-250 pounds, assuming he could bulk up that much, given his smaller frame. Some weight gain would be natural, but we feel his best role will be as a 3-4 rusher, or perhaps even as a do-it-all linebacker whose responsibilities are worked in naturally and gradually (like the New England Patriots did with Jamie Collins in his rookie season). Teams we think might have particular interest in Reddick include the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins.

Upside: Quick-twitch rusher who shoots off the snap and closes fast. Short-area burst and quickness, and his combine 40 times opened eyes and stirred the creative juices of defensive coaches watching him. Reddick has natural rush instincts and can turn the corner in a flash. Also can dip underneath and slip through tight windows to disrupt. Light on his feet and can bounce from one gap to the next quickly. Flattens with urgency and will make big plays from the backside. Also rushes with good power and leverage for his size, converting speed to power as well as any rusher close to his size in this draft class. Rushed from left and right sides in both two- and three-point stances.

Has good field vision, likely developed from playing safety in high school, coming into the program as a corner, playing as down rusher and also dropping into short zones and standing up. A rare three-level player in college. Quick and agile enough to be used as spy against mobile quarterbacks. Wasn’t asked to drop into space all that often but showed some decent instincts and coverage ability in short zones. If you want to see a good example of how Reddick does a solid job of reading the quarterback’s eyes in zone coverage and reacting quickly, here’s a play against Cincinnati that demonstrates it: