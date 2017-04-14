NFL draft Edge rusher rankings: Quarterback hunters are in deep supply this year

Unlike the defensive interior, the edge players appear to be in deep supply this year. Starting with the presumed No. 1 pick — although leave it to Cleveland to keep that mystery alight — with Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, there looks to be one of the stronger groups of pass rushers we’ve seen in recent years.

The 2016 NFL draft ended up featuring a pretty respectable offering of Year 1 pass rushers — six players notched at least 5.5 sacks in their first season, and five of them can be considered edge players. Top-10 picks Joey Bosa, DeForest Buckner (who also plays inside) and Emmanuel Ogbah (another inside-outside guy) all hit that benchmark and look like they have bright futures.

But we actually think this year’s crop could be deeper and ultimately stronger. What we like best is that there is a nice smattering of talents, body shapes and styles. Garrett is an elite athlete with rare traits and length. Stanford’s Solomon Thomas, who could go as high as the second overall pick in the draft, could bulk up and play inside, remain as a traditional end in a three-point stance or lose a few pounds and rush as a stand-up linebacker. Temple’s Haason Reddick — a possible top-15 pick after a meteoric rise — has some real versatility as a rusher, too.

Five of the top 20 picks could fall under the edge-rusher umbrella. A dozen could land in the first two rounds combined. In terms of our pre-draft rankings, we have 10 edge players in our Top 50. When a player such as Kansas State’s Jordan Willis — whom we really like — doesn’t even crack that list, that’s some really nice depth.

Garrett and Thomas could be instant upgrades. Reddick is a fascinating prospect. NFL evaluators are split on talents such as Tennessee’s Derek Barnett, Missouri’s Charles Harris and Michigan’s Taco Charlton, but there’s a place for each of them in regular rotations right away next season. There are some players after that who have major questions — Bama’s Tim Williams being a great example — but undeniable talent and athletic ability and could be Day 1 upgrades.

All in all, there’s a lot to like here. Even if this is not a generational class of rushers, it’s a darned good one from our view.

Positional grade: B-plus

We almost pulled the trigger on giving this group an A-minus but couldn’t quite do it. Thomas doesn’t read as dominate as Garrett. Charlton is a player we’ve come down to earth a bit on, and we’re not quite as bullish on Harris as some others are, though we like him. Beyond that, it’s very possible there’s at least one Yannick Ngakoue-like player who gets drafted far lower than he should. And we just believe that the depth extends into Day 3 this year — a little farther than it has in the past four or five drafts — with rushers who can contribute readily over the coming seasons. This is a good group at a position that NFL teams are always hungry to find.

Shutdown Corner’s Top 10 Edge defenders for 2017

1. Myles Garrett, Texas A&M — 6-foot-4, 272 pounds — You can question when and where his sacks came, but Garrett has the kind of rare, elite traits to be a defensive game-changer for any team

2. Solomon Thomas, Stanford — 6-3, 273 — Has makeup to be a special rusher from numerous techniques, although we wish his motor ran just a little more consistently hot

3. Haason Reddick, Temple — 6-2, 237 — Explosive edge rusher who likely is best suited for a 3-4 OLB spot to take advantage of his speed without having him get washed up in the run game

4. Derek Barnett, Tennessee — 6-3, 259 — Might not be a truly special athlete, but has outstanding pass-rush production that cannot go overlooked (Full scouting report)

5. Taco Charlton, Michigan — 6-6, 277 — Did we overrate him based on one year of production? His skills, frame are impressive but limited body of work is concerning (Full scouting report)

6. Takkarist McKinley, UCLA — 6-2, 250 — Some stiffness and injury concern with him, but relentless motor, long arms and quickness off the snap make him a great long-term investment (Full scouting report)

7. Charles Harris, Missouri — 6-3, 253 — Lean edge bender who still has room to grow as a player and could thrive in attacking, upfield scheme (Full scouting report)

8. Ryan Anderson, Alabama — 6-2, 253 — The key with Anderson is landing in just the right scheme fit, as his frame and game don’t fit every team (Full scouting report)

9. Tim Williams, Alabama — 6-3, 244 — Some real red flags for sure, which we’ve marked him down for, but the kind of electric rusher who could log 10 sacks as a rookie easily (Full scouting report)

10. T.J. Watt, Wisconsin — 6-4, 252 — Different player entirely than his brother, J.J., but an ascending prospect who made a vast improvement in one full year of starting (Full scouting report)