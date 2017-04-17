Champions League: Neymar - Barcelona can complete another comeback against Juventus

Barcelona overturned a mammoth deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and Neymar is backing his team to do it again.

Neymar is keeping the faith, confident Barcelona can complete another remarkable comeback to reach the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Juventus.

Barca face a sizeable deficit heading into Wednesday's return leg at Camp Nou, trailing Italian champions Juventus 3-0.

Paolo Dybala scored twice in Turin as LaLiga titleholders Barca were left with another uphill battle, having lost 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 clash before winning the return fixture 6-1 in an astonishing fightback.

And Brazilian star Neymar is backing Barca to repeat the feat against Massimiliano Allegri's visitors midweek.

"We have to believe we can do it," Neymar said to Canal Esporte Interativo.

"We can be behind any team, but at Barcelona it's always the same: we can do it.

"If everything goes well, another comeback will happen, I believe in the team and in our potential.

"Everything is lost, so we have nothing to lose and everything to win."

Neymar added: "Juventus are a great team, very well structured, so it will be difficult to have to turn the tie.

"It is the same as the situation against the PSG. We have a one percent chance of qualifying and the remaining 99 per cent is work, faith and, god willing, goals. They are going to arrive."