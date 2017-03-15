New Orleans Privateers players get in physical altercation during tournament loss

During an emotional exchange in a second-half timeout during the Mount St. Mary’s matchup against New Orleans, Privateers forward Travin Thibodeaux appeared to put his hands around his teammate Christavious Gill’s throat.

It is unclear what the two were arguing about, but Thibodeaux was yelling at Gill about being open before the altercation turned physical. Coming out of the timeout, New Orleans head coach Mark Slessinger sat the starting forward.

“Well, we’ve got two extremely competitive guys there,” Slessinger told ESPN. “And, I mean, they’re best friends, to be honest with you. Just got sideways with each other. One thought he should have zigged, and the other thought he should have zagged. They got sideways with each other, they got into it and I made the decision to sit Travin the rest of the half. I thought it was in the best interest of our team moving forward for the half. It was disappointing.”

The Privateers ended up falling 67-66. This was New Orleans’ first tournament appearance since 1996 and it was a long road for UNO to get back to the Big Dance at all after Hurricane Katrina left the city in shambles. The team has gone through ups and down: the Privateers have bobbed from Division I, down to Division III, and back up again.

Gill, a 5-foot-8 shooting guard, was a key player in the team’s rebuild. Now, with an early tournament exit, they will have to go back to the drawing board.