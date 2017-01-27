New lawsuit alleges 52 rapes by Baylor players between 2011 and 2014

A new lawsuit against Baylor includes sexual assault figures that far exceed numbers previously acknowledged by the school.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the lawsuit, which was filed Friday by a woman who says she was raped by former Baylor football players Tre’Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman in April 2013, claims that the woman “is aware of at least 52 acts of rape by not less than 31 different football players” in the span of four years — 2011 through 2014. That figure includes allegations of five gang rapes by Baylor players, including “at least two committed by ten or more Baylor players at one time.”

That goes well beyond what Baylor regents told the Wall Street Journal in October. School officials said that 17 women accused 19 football players of “sexual or domestic assaults” dating back to 2011.

In this new lawsuit, the woman, a Baylor graduate who is referred to in the suit as Elizabeth Doe, is suing the school for violating Title IX requirements and negligence. The suit says Chatman had been previously accused of raping an athletic trainer. The school, the suit says, reached a non-disclosure agreement with the trainer and did not punish Chatman.

From the Morning News:

She says that Chatman was accused of rape once before and the university failed to intervene. In that case, the suit says, a student athletic trainer reported that Chatman raped her at his off-campus apartment, so the university moved the trainer to a female sports team and agreed to pay for her education in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement.

The lawsuit also alleges that the Baylor coaching staff used sex as a recruiting tool.

From the lawsuit:

Central to their recruiting efforts, Baylor football coaching staff implemented a “Show em a good time” policy which permitted members of the Baylor football team to engage in unrestricted behavior with no consequences including but not limited to:

a. Players arranging for women, alcohol and illegal drugs for parties when recruits were in town;

b. Paying for and escorting underage recruits to bars and strip clubs; and

c. Paying for off-campus football parties (which repeatedly resulted in gang rape of women by the athletes).

In one portion, the lawsuit specifically names Kendal Briles, the Bears’ former offensive coordinator. Briles, the son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, was recently hired by Lane Kiffin to be the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

Not only were Baylor’s football coaching staff instrumental in actively implementing these recruiting policies and practices, they also encouraged them. Assistant Coach Kendall Briles, while recruiting one Dallas area high school athlete stated, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”

On top of that, the suit alleges the coaching staff “arranged for women to have sex with recruits on their official campus visits.” In one instance, a Baylor player said coaches “sent two women” from Baylor’s hostess program, known as the Baylor Bruins, to his hotel room and the room of another recruit “to engage in sex with the two men.”

The suit says the “Baylor Bruin” program (which Doe participated in) was used to “engage in sexual acts with the recruits to help secure the recruits’ commitment to Baylor.” Baylor, the suit alleges, had an “unofficial policy of looking the other way when there was sexual intercourse between the Bruins and football players.”

Following the alleged incident involving Doe, which is said to have taken place after a party, the suit says another Bruin encouraged Doe to lie about the incident to police. The Bruin, the suit says, was tipped off by Chatman.

