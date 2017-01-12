New Broncos coach Vance Joseph declares open competition at quarterback

If Trevor Siemian wants to return to his job as the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback, he’s going to have to fight for it.

At his introductory news conference on Thursday, new Broncos head coach Vance Joseph announced that Siemian and 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch would be battling to lead the Broncos’ offense.

“It’s going to be an open competition,” Joseph said. “Trevor had a fine year. He’s smart with the ball. Paxton’s a big strong guy with a big arm.”

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph hasn't anointed a starter for the 2017 season. (AP)

After Brock Osweiler left Denver for a big free-agent deal in Houston, the Broncos turned to Siemian, a seventh-round pick in 2015 who barely expected to be drafted out of Northwestern, let alone become the starting quarterback of the defending Super Bowl champions, as the Broncos were this season.

Siemian started 14 games, with Denver going 8-6 with him as starter; he completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Lynch started two games, with a 1-1 record, 59 percent completion mark, one touchdown and one interception.

Mike McCoy, until recently the Chargers’ head coach, was at the Broncos’ facility on Thursday to interview for the offensive coordinator job. McCoy led Denver’s offense from 2009-12 before being hired by San Diego.