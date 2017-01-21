Nets look to add another road win against Hornets

In the middle of a dark season, Friday night was a rare bright spot for the Brooklyn Nets.

Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points each, leading seven players in double figures in a 143-114 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans that ended the Nets' 11-game losing streak.

It was just the second road win all season for Brooklyn. The Nets, a league-worst 9-33, won for just the second time since Dec. 14 -- a stretch of 18 games.

Brooklyn's previous victory came against the Charlotte Hornets on the day after Christmas.

Next up, the Nets travel to Charlotte for a Saturday night clash.

The Hornets (22-21) ended their own five-game losing streak with a 107-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Charlotte followed with a Friday night rout of Toronto.

Charlotte, which was a season-high five games above .500 on Dec. 29, sits in seventh place in the NBA's Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of Chicago and Milwaukee.

Hornets guard Kemba Walker scored 32 points -- perhaps a statement effort for All-Star Game inclusion -- in the 113-78 Friday win over the Raptors.

Charlotte players have been publicly campaigning for Walker to be included on the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Although Walker said he enjoyed filming a promotional video dubbed "Walker, Charlotte Ranger," he has grown tired of the questions.

"I really don't care, honestly," Walker told the Charlotte Observer of his All-Star chances. "It's really starting to get old, hearing about it. If my name is called, I'll be super excited. But if not, I'll just have to move on.

"My main focus and goal right now is to win, and we haven't done a great job of winning consistently. And so, All-Star is the last thing I'm thinking about right now."

While the All-Star Game starters have been chosen, the seven reserves for each conference team will be announced Thursday. Walker is the Hornets' leading scorer at 23 points per game.

"It's not a question of, 'Is he playing like an All-Star?'" Charlotte coach Steve Clifford told the Observer. "He's an All-Star-caliber guard. There's no question about it."

Brooklyn point guard Jeremy Lin finished eighth in All-Star game fan voting -- a spot ahead of Walker -- among Eastern Conference guards. But Lin, fourth on his team with 13.9 points per game, is less likely to be selected.

Lin, who last saw game action in the Nets' Dec. 26 win, is considered day to day as he deals with a hamstring injury. A little more than a week ago, Lin told a Chinese television station that he felt healthy enough to play, but Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said he was not ready to return.

Brook Lopez continued his hot streak on Friday. The 7-foot center has scored at least 20 points in each of the past six games he has played (he was rested during the Nets' 137-112 loss to Houston on Sunday), and he leads the team with 20.3 points per game.

Charlotte hosts the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Hornets trail the Wizards by 1 1/2 games in the Southeast Division.

The Nets return to Brooklyn on Monday to face the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs won the first meeting between the teams 130-101.