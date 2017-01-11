Nebraska's Ed Morrow Jr. out indefinitely with foot injury

Nebraska's Ed Morrow (30) dunks as Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey (20) and Gavin Skelly (44) watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska forward Ed Morrow Jr. will be out indefinitely because of a right foot injury.

Athletic trainer R.J. Pietig said Morrow's injury was confirmed by a magnetic resonance imaging test and that surgery isn't required.

Morrow has started all 16 games for the Cornhuskers (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten), who play at Michigan on Saturday. Morrow has averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding, seventh in blocks.