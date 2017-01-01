Nebraska rallies in closing minutes to beat Maryland 67-65

Nebraska's Tai Webster, right, and Glynn Watson, along with the rest of the team, celebrate their victory over Maryland in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Tai Webster scored 18 points and Nebraska closed with a 14-0 run to rally past Maryland 67-65 Sunday, ending the Terrapins' six-game winning streak.

The Cornhuskers trailed 65-53 with six minutes left before charging back behind Webster, who scored the game's final seven points.

Maryland still had a chance to salvage the victory, but Melo Trimble fired up an air ball with five seconds left and clanged a shot off the rim just before the buzzer.

Trimble finished with 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting and had three turnovers.

Glynn Watson Jr. scored 17 for Nebraska (8-6, 2-0 Big Ten), off to its best start in the conference since the 2005-06 season.

It was the second straight comeback win for the Cornhuskers, who used a 54-point second half to pull off an upset at No. 16 Indiana on Wednesday.

Freshman Kevin Huerter scored a career-high 26 points for the Terrapins (13-2, 1-1). Maryland used a 17-0 run to apparently take control before inexplicably going ice cold.

After Nebraska took a 41-33 lead early in the second half, Trimble hit a 3-pointer and Justin Jackson sank a layup to spark a 10-2 run that evened the score.

The Cornhuskers answered with successive layups, but would not score again over the next four minutes.

Maryland's 17-point surge included four-point plays by Trimble and Huerter. That gave the Terps a seemingly secure lead, but they added only five points over the final eight minutes.

Watson scored 12 points in the first half and the Cornhuskers went 4 for 5 from beyond the arc in taking a 34-30 lead.

Huerter kept the Terrapins close with 13 points, including six in a 10-0 run that erased a 26-19 deficit.

Maryland missed 11 of its first 13 field goal tries and shot 33 percent before the break.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers look like they just might make some noise in the Big Ten this season.

Maryland: Coming in, the Terps appeared on the brink of reaching the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers host Iowa on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes lead the series 18-9, but Nebraska is 7-5 at home.

Maryland: The Terrapins get a five-day break before facing Michigan on the road Saturday afternoon.