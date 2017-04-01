Ndidi and Vardy continue Leicester’s revival

A thunderbolt from Onyinye Ndidi and a well-worked team goal finished by Jamie Vardy were enough to give Leicester a 2-0 win over Stoke in an entertaining game Saturday.

Both sides started well, looking to get forward and create chances, but the breakthrough came when Ndidi lashed an effort in from distance, leaving Lee Grant with no chance.

Stoke didn't look out of it and still tried to develop chances, but the forward line of Jonathan Walters and Saido Berahino didn't ever look like working.

Moments after the interval, Leicester doubled their lead when Demarai Gray drew the attention of the Stoke backline, allowing Danny Simpson to cross for Vardy to volley home smartly.

Jonathan Walters left the field with a concussion and his replacement, Peter Crouch, had the best chances for Stoke, volleying just wide and heading over when found with crosses. Despite that, the visitors never looked like scoring.

For Mark Hughes, this will be seen as a poor result and an even worse performance, while Craig Shakespeare will be delighted with how the players have performed since his appointment.