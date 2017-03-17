NCAA tournament viewing guide: What to watch and what to skip on Friday

After an unusually upset-free opening day of the NCAA tournament, perhaps more carnage awaits on Friday. Here’s a look at what to watch and what to skip on day two of the NCAA tournament:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON SESSION

12:15 EST — No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (CBS)

12:40 EST — No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

1:30 EST — No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall

2 p.m. EST — No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona

Must-see: Two sleeper threats to make deep NCAA tournament runs meet in Friday’s opening game. Surging Michigan reeled off four wins in four days to capture last weekend’s Big Ten tournament. Oklahoma State had won 10 of its previous 11 before ending the regular season with a trio of close losses to Kansas and Iowa State.

Must-skip: There’s always one humdrum 8-9 game each season, and Arkansas-Seton Hall may be this year’s. The Pirates defend and control the glass. The Razorbacks boast a top-30 offense. But the winner of this game is likely just cannon fodder for top-seeded North Carolina two days later.

North Carolina is one of the top favorites to win the NCAA tournament this season.

Potential upsets: Whether it was Georgia State two years ago or Yale last March, Baylor has been the victim of a couple of memorable opening-round upsets. The third-seeded Bears appear somewhat vulnerable again this year after losing six of their last 11 games, but New Mexico State is a favorable matchup. The Aggies are a poor outside shooting team and only average on the defensive glass, two keys against a Baylor team that favors zone and gobbles up offensive boards.

Player to watch: Hampered by an offseason foot injury early in the season, Dillon Brooks has played like an All-American the past six weeks. The Oregon forward has averaged more than 20 points in his last 12 games thanks to an improved outside shot and his ability to exploit mismatches against either bigger or smaller defenders.

2:45 EST — No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (CBS)

3:10 EST — No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC (TruTV)

4:00 EST — No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (TNT)

4:30 EST — No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (TBS)

Must-see: The last time SMU met USC, the Trojans emerged with a 78-73 victory in Los Angeles behind torrid 12-for-24 3-point shooting. Chances are that USC won’t shoot quite that well again on Friday, but that’s still a tough draw for a sixth-seeded Mustangs team that won the American Athletic Conference and has lost only four games all season.

Must-skip: Texas Southern played four Top 25 teams this season and did not come within 20 of any of them. There’s no reason to expect the Tigers to get any closer Friday against top-seeded North Carolina.

Potential upsets: Fighting to stay in at-large contention after a damaging loss to Fordham, Rhode Island reeled off eight straight wins to end the season and captured the A-10’s auto bid. Drawing Creighton is a break for Rhode Island because the Bluejays aren’t the same team as they were before Maurice Watson tore an ACL, leaving the team without anyone especially adept at creating shots for others.

Player to watch: Louisville wing Donovan Mitchell’s emergence as a go-to scoring threat is a major reason the Cardinals are a Final Four contender this season. The sophomore is averaging 19.1 points per game since Dec. 31. He’s always been a fantastic on-ball defender and led the ACC in steals this season. Now he has the offense to go with that defensive prowess.

