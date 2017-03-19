NCAA tournament viewing guide: Ranking Sunday's slate from most to least compelling

There’s no question which day should be the best of the opening week of the NCAA tournament.
Sunday’s slate features a handful of compelling games pitting highly seeded blue bloods against dangerous underdogs with a chip on their shoulders.
Below is a look at each of Sunday’s eight games ranked from most to least compelling. The list starts with a second-round game pitting two programs that have seen each other in this round before not too long ago.
1. Kentucky (2) vs. Wichita State (10) – 2:40 p.m. ET , CBS: Three years after top-seeded Wichita State fell in the second round to talent-laden, under-seeded Kentucky in an Elite Eight-caliber classic, the roles are now reversed. This time it’s the Wildcats who deserve better than drawing a 31-win Shockers team ranked in the top 15 in every major advanced metric. Kentucky boasts at least three future first-round picks, but the Wildcats will have to be locked in to survive this test. Wichita State has won 10 NCAA tournament games the past five years despite being better than a seventh seed only once. The Shockers will not back down and will not be intimidated.
2. Kansas (1) vs. Michigan State (9) – 5:15 p.m., CBS: Before Friday, there was little reason to believe 14-loss Michigan State was a Sweet 16 threat this year. Then the injury-plagued, undersized Spartans dismantled Miami, the latest reminder never to count out a Tom Izzo team in March. That performance could easily be the outlier in a 34-game sample size, but it should still have Kansas on high alert. Miles Bridges is one of the few players who can match up physically with Josh Jackson, Nick Ward will be a load for Landen Lucas to handle in the paint and freshmen Cassius Winston and Joshua Langford both are coming off strong performances.
3. Louisville (2) vs. Michigan (7) – 12:10 p.m., CBS: Michigan’s charmed postseason run will encounter its most daunting obstacle. The Wolverines will meet powerful Louisville in a rematch of the 2013 national title game won by the Cardinals. The glamour matchup in this game will pit Michigan’s efficient, torrid-shooting offense against Louisville’s ferocious, disruptive defense. Point guard Derrick Walton Jr. has torched opposing defenses, but the Cardinals will pose a different challenge. They can pressure the ball and deny passing lanes beyond the 3-point arc because rim protectors Mangok Mathiang and Anas Mahmoud provide a last line of defense.
4. UCLA (3) vs. Cincinnati (6) – 9:40 p.m., TBS: They both have won 30 games this season, but UCLA and Cincinnati could not have accomplished that more differently. The Bruins wants to play at a break-neck pace. The Bearcats want to methodically grind out wins. The Bruins rely on a dynamic offense loaded with shooters. The Bearcats’ backbone is a tough, aggressive defense. One factor that could play in Cincinnati’s favor is the injuries that have beset UCLA. Ike Anigbogu, the team’s best rim protector, missed Friday’s game with a sprained foot. T.J. Leaf is still dealing with a lingering ankle sprain and Lonzo Ball took a hard first-half fall on Friday night.
5. Duke (2) vs. South Carolina (7) – 8:40 p.m., TNT: South Carolina won its first NCAA tournament game in 44 years on Friday night. Now the Gamecocks will try to get another and advance to the Sweet 16. Playing about 100 miles from campus in Greenville should give South Carolina a boost, but crowd support may not be enough to make up for Duke’s talent advantage. The Gamecocks will throw their elite defense at Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard and Jayson Tatum. Then they’ll have to hope to find other scorers to support SEC player of the year Sindarius Thornwell.
6. Oregon (3) vs. Rhode Island (11) – 7:10 p.m., TBS: Don’t let Rhode Island’s double-digit seed fool you. The Rams will be a much greater challenge for Oregon than opening-round opponent Iona was. Rhode Island enters this game with plenty of momentum, having finished the regular season on a win streak, won the Atlantic 10 tournament and thumped sixth-seeded Creighton in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Rams are most comfortable at a methodical pace where opponents have to score against a stingy defense that contests the 3-point arc aggressively yet leans on Hassan Martin to challenge shots at the rim.
7. North Carolina (1) vs. Arkansas (8) – 6:10 p.m., TNT: This looked like a North Carolina romp until Roy Williams revealed some alarming news. Standout point guard Joel Berry sat out practice with an ankle injury on Saturday and is questionable for Sunday’s game. If Berry is healthy enough to play at a high level, North Carolina will be a heavy favorite. The Tar Heels have more weapons and a huge mismatch on the offensive glass as the Razorbacks are 330th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. If Berry can’t play, that could make handling Arkansas’ defensive pressure more difficult. Nate Britt would likely be counted on to play a bigger role.
8. Baylor (3) vs. USC (11) – 7:45 p.m., TruTV: Only a week ago, USC didn’t even know if it would make the NCAA tournament. Now the Trojans are a win away from the Sweet 16. Come-from-behind victories against Providence and SMU were very impressive, but USC would be wise not to spot Baylor a double-digit lead. The Bears are an elite offensive rebounding team that gives up almost nothing easy at the rim. They had lost six of 11 games before the NCAA tournament, but they appeared to right themselves with a strong second half Friday against New Mexico State.
