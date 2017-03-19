NCAA tournament viewing guide: Ranking Sunday's slate from most to least compelling

There’s no question which day should be the best of the opening week of the NCAA tournament.

Sunday’s slate features a handful of compelling games pitting highly seeded blue bloods against dangerous underdogs with a chip on their shoulders.

Below is a look at each of Sunday’s eight games ranked from most to least compelling. The list starts with a second-round game pitting two programs that have seen each other in this round before not too long ago.

1. Kentucky (2) vs. Wichita State (10) – 2:40 p.m. ET , CBS: Three years after top-seeded Wichita State fell in the second round to talent-laden, under-seeded Kentucky in an Elite Eight-caliber classic, the roles are now reversed. This time it’s the Wildcats who deserve better than drawing a 31-win Shockers team ranked in the top 15 in every major advanced metric. Kentucky boasts at least three future first-round picks, but the Wildcats will have to be locked in to survive this test. Wichita State has won 10 NCAA tournament games the past five years despite being better than a seventh seed only once. The Shockers will not back down and will not be intimidated.

View photos John Calipari and Kentucky have a test on their hands in Wichita State. (Getty) More

2. Kansas (1) vs. Michigan State (9) – 5:15 p.m., CBS: Before Friday, there was little reason to believe 14-loss Michigan State was a Sweet 16 threat this year. Then the injury-plagued, undersized Spartans dismantled Miami, the latest reminder never to count out a Tom Izzo team in March. That performance could easily be the outlier in a 34-game sample size, but it should still have Kansas on high alert. Miles Bridges is one of the few players who can match up physically with Josh Jackson, Nick Ward will be a load for Landen Lucas to handle in the paint and freshmen Cassius Winston and Joshua Langford both are coming off strong performances.

3. Louisville (2) vs. Michigan (7) – 12:10 p.m., CBS: Michigan’s charmed postseason run will encounter its most daunting obstacle. The Wolverines will meet powerful Louisville in a rematch of the 2013 national title game won by the Cardinals. The glamour matchup in this game will pit Michigan’s efficient, torrid-shooting offense against Louisville’s ferocious, disruptive defense. Point guard Derrick Walton Jr. has torched opposing defenses, but the Cardinals will pose a different challenge. They can pressure the ball and deny passing lanes beyond the 3-point arc because rim protectors Mangok Mathiang and Anas Mahmoud provide a last line of defense.

4. UCLA (3) vs. Cincinnati (6) – 9:40 p.m., TBS: They both have won 30 games this season, but UCLA and Cincinnati could not have accomplished that more differently. The Bruins wants to play at a break-neck pace. The Bearcats want to methodically grind out wins. The Bruins rely on a dynamic offense loaded with shooters. The Bearcats’ backbone is a tough, aggressive defense. One factor that could play in Cincinnati’s favor is the injuries that have beset UCLA. Ike Anigbogu, the team’s best rim protector, missed Friday’s game with a sprained foot. T.J. Leaf is still dealing with a lingering ankle sprain and Lonzo Ball took a hard first-half fall on Friday night.

View photos

Read More