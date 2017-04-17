NCAA creates Division I Transfer Working Group to review transfer rules

A new Division I group has been formed to review transfer rules. (Getty)

In light of an increasing number of student-athletes switching schools in recent years, a new NCAA group has been formed to study Division I transfer rules and consider improvements.

South Dakota State athletic director Justin Sell will chair the Division I Transfer Working Group, which the NCAA says will focus on supporting academic success of students as its primary goal. Jane Miller, Virginia’s faculty athletics representative, will be the vice chair.

From the release:

“Transfer issues can be very complex. This group is comprised of experienced leaders who will examine the issue with the best interest of student-athletes in mind,” Sell said. “We look forward to collaborating on this issue with the more than 50 presidents and chancellors who serve on both the DI Board of Directors and the Presidential Forum, who will offer their top-level perspective.”

The 19-person group includes familiar names such as Mid-American Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, Iowa AD Gary Barta, Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork, Colorado AD Rick George and USF AD Mark Harlan.

Boise State’s Bryan Harsin and St. Joseph’s Phil Martelli are the only head football and men’s basketball coaches in the group. Coastal Carolina defensive back Nicholas Clark and Western Illinois basketball guard Garret Covington are the only student-athletes in the group.

This is third group formed since 2012 to examine transfers, and the latest group will, according to the release, “aim for a uniform experience for all student-athletes, unless data justify a different standard for certain groups.”

Legislative recommendations are expected to be finalized before the June 2018 Council meeting.

