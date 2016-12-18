NBA Top Pickups for Week 9

Games Played Week 9

4 Games: BOS, CHI, CLE, GSW, LAC, LAL, MIN, OKC, SAN

3 Games: ATL, BRK, DAL, DEN, DET, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHX, POR, SAC, UTA, WAS

2 Games: CHA, PHI, TOR

Point Guards

Deron Williams Mavericks 69 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues – Williams is finally healthy, has scored 16 or more in four of his last five games, and is averaging 15.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 3-pointers over his last five games. He’s shooting just 38 percent from the field over those five games, but he’s doing everything else pretty well. He looks like a must-own player to me, at least until he gets hurt again.

Emmanuel Mudiay Nuggets 55% - Mudiay had one of his best lines of the season on Saturday against the Knicks, racking up 22 points, seven boards, five assists, a steal and two 3-pointers. He’s scored in double figures in three straight games and appears to be coming on. Over those three games, he’s averaging 16.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 3-pointers. He’s also shooting lights out right now, hitting 19-of-33 shots over that stretch. He’s helped by a new starting lineup and a frenetic pace for the Nuggets, so now is the time to move on him.

Patrick Beverley Rockets 66% - The Rockets are 14-2 in games with Beverley this season and he just missed a triple-double on Friday. I can’t believe how well he’s played this season, especially given that James Harden is more point guard than shooting guard. He scored just six points on Saturday after hitting double digits in four straight games, and he’s averaging 11 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 3-pointers on 47 percent shooting over his last five games. Go get him.

Brandon Jennings Knicks 22% - Jennings’ shot is broken right now, but he’s getting major minutes while Derrick Rose is out nursing a back injury. We don’t know when Rose will be back, but I think it will be sooner than later. In any case, he’s always a huge injury risk and Jennings is a nice handcuff if you own Rose. And if you don’t, using him when Rose is out can pay off. Jennings has hit just 7-of-27 shots over his last three games, but is averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 3-pointers over his last five, hitting just 35 percent of his shots.

T.J. McConnell Sixers 4% - Sergio Rodriguez is probably still the point guard to own in Philly, especially with Jerryd Bayless now out for the season due to wrist surgery, but TJM is coming on. He’s averaging just 5.6 points over his last five, but also 3.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.2 steals. He’s not a 3-point shooter, but is hitting 46 percent of his shots and getting 25 minutes a game right now. He could disappear at any time, but those numbers suggest he should be owned in a lot more leagues than he’s currently held in.

Shooting Guards

Gary Harris Nuggets 65% - Harris is finally back from his foot injury that cost him over a month, but he’s been pretty stellar in his two games since returning, averaging 17 points, 3.5 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 3-pointers on 65 percent shooting. He’s probably not available in your league, but you should probably check to make sure.

Tony Allen Grizzlies 29% - Allen has been playing heavy minutes and actually scoring some points, which has always been his bugaboo. He’s been especially fun over his last five, averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 boards, 1.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.6 blocks while hitting 49 percent of his shots. He should be owned in more leagues.

Tyler Johnson Heat 52% - TJ missed Friday’s game with an illness, but has been playing well all season. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers on 40 percent shooting over his last four games. Not bad, considering he comes off Miami’s bench.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Hawks 10% - Hardaway has been starting over Kent Bazemore, who is being brought along slowly with a knee injury, and has scored in double figures in four straight games. He’s going to start at least a couple more games, and could steal Baze’s job in the process. He’s averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers over his last five, but is shooting just 35 percent in those games. He had 21 points, four boards, four assists, a block and four 3-pointers on Saturday, and while he’s been up and down like a yo-yo all season, he might finally be putting it all together.

