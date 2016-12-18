NBA Top Pickups for Week 9

Games Played Week 9
4 Games: BOS, CHI, CLE, GSW, LAC, LAL, MIN, OKC, SAN
3 Games: ATL, BRK, DAL, DEN, DET, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHX, POR, SAC, UTA, WAS
2 Games: CHA, PHI, TOR
Point Guards
Deron Williams Mavericks 69 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues – Williams is finally healthy, has scored 16 or more in four of his last five games, and is averaging 15.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 3-pointers over his last five games. He’s shooting just 38 percent from the field over those five games, but he’s doing everything else pretty well. He looks like a must-own player to me, at least until he gets hurt again.
Emmanuel Mudiay Nuggets 55% - Mudiay had one of his best lines of the season on Saturday against the Knicks, racking up 22 points, seven boards, five assists, a steal and two 3-pointers. He’s scored in double figures in three straight games and appears to be coming on. Over those three games, he’s averaging 16.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 3-pointers. He’s also shooting lights out right now, hitting 19-of-33 shots over that stretch. He’s helped by a new starting lineup and a frenetic pace for the Nuggets, so now is the time to move on him.
Patrick Beverley Rockets 66% - The Rockets are 14-2 in games with Beverley this season and he just missed a triple-double on Friday. I can’t believe how well he’s played this season, especially given that James Harden is more point guard than shooting guard. He scored just six points on Saturday after hitting double digits in four straight games, and he’s averaging 11 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 3-pointers on 47 percent shooting over his last five games. Go get him.
Brandon Jennings Knicks 22% - Jennings’ shot is broken right now, but he’s getting major minutes while Derrick Rose is out nursing a back injury. We don’t know when Rose will be back, but I think it will be sooner than later. In any case, he’s always a huge injury risk and Jennings is a nice handcuff if you own Rose. And if you don’t, using him when Rose is out can pay off. Jennings has hit just 7-of-27 shots over his last three games, but is averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 3-pointers over his last five, hitting just 35 percent of his shots.
T.J. McConnell Sixers 4% - Sergio Rodriguez is probably still the point guard to own in Philly, especially with Jerryd Bayless now out for the season due to wrist surgery, but TJM is coming on. He’s averaging just 5.6 points over his last five, but also 3.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.2 steals. He’s not a 3-point shooter, but is hitting 46 percent of his shots and getting 25 minutes a game right now. He could disappear at any time, but those numbers suggest he should be owned in a lot more leagues than he’s currently held in.
Shooting Guards
Gary Harris Nuggets 65% - Harris is finally back from his foot injury that cost him over a month, but he’s been pretty stellar in his two games since returning, averaging 17 points, 3.5 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 3-pointers on 65 percent shooting. He’s probably not available in your league, but you should probably check to make sure.
Tony Allen Grizzlies 29% - Allen has been playing heavy minutes and actually scoring some points, which has always been his bugaboo. He’s been especially fun over his last five, averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 boards, 1.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.6 blocks while hitting 49 percent of his shots. He should be owned in more leagues.
Tyler Johnson Heat 52% - TJ missed Friday’s game with an illness, but has been playing well all season. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers on 40 percent shooting over his last four games. Not bad, considering he comes off Miami’s bench.
Tim Hardaway Jr. Hawks 10% - Hardaway has been starting over Kent Bazemore, who is being brought along slowly with a knee injury, and has scored in double figures in four straight games. He’s going to start at least a couple more games, and could steal Baze’s job in the process. He’s averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers over his last five, but is shooting just 35 percent in those games. He had 21 points, four boards, four assists, a block and four 3-pointers on Saturday, and while he’s been up and down like a yo-yo all season, he might finally be putting it all together.
Garrett Temple Kings 10% - Temple is rolling right now, starting at shooting guard and averaging 17.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 3-pointers over his last three games. He’s hit 18-of-32 shots over that stretch and is making a case to be a full-time starter. Unfortunately, coach David Joeger prefers bringing him off the bench and he’s been starting because Rudy Gay is out with a hip injury. But even if Temple doesn’t stick in the starting lineup, he’s established himself in the rotation and might be a sneaky add right now.
Small Forwards
Nick Young Lakers 41% - Young missed six straight games with a calf injury but is back and fully healthy. He went off for 32 points, three assists, a steal and eight 3-pointers on 12-of-19 shooting on Saturday, and is averaging 16.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.2 3-poineters over his last five. He’ll be a bit inconsistent at times and his shot can go cold at the drop of a hat, but he was playing well before his injury and appears to be back in form right now.
T.J. Warren 68% - Warren finally returned from his mysterious head injury and played 14 minutes on Saturday, finishing with two points, two rebounds and a block. Before being injured in mid-November, he averaged 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals in November, and was even better in his four October games. Now that we’ve seen him play in a game, it should only be a matter of time until he’s back to form. Now’s the time to grab him if he was dropped in your league.
Robert Covington Sixers 63% - RoCo is finally jamming this season, scoring between 14 and 26 points in each of his last three games and averaging 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.7 3-pointers over that stretch. He’s also hit 22-of-45 shots over that stretch, which hopefully means our long, national RoCo nightmare is over. If he was dropped in your league, go get him.
Luol Deng Lakers 46% - I don’t know why or how, but Deng is very relevant in fantasy right now. He had 15 points and eight boards on Saturday and is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 3-pointers on 53 percent shooting over his last five games. The Lakers are getting healthy and Deng could eventually take a hit, but for now, he’s a pretty safe play. With Young, Deng and Brandon Ingram all appearing in this column, we might have a record for the most forwards from the same team to ever show up in Waiver Wired.
Jeff Green Magic 10% (and Aaron Gordon 82%) – Green fizzled on Friday, scoring six points on 2-of-8 shooting with nothing else. But he scored 19, 16 and 17 points in his previous three games, one of which saw Aaron Gordon go off for a career-high 33 points on Wednesday. Green is averaging 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 3-pointers on 46 percent shooting over his last five games, getting 27 minutes a night. As for Gordon, he’s finally coming on. He’s averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 3-pointers on 52 percent shooting over his last five. He was helped immensely by being guarded by Austin Rivers in last Wednesday’s game, when he played a whopping 40 minutes and hit 13-of-21 shots and four 3-pointers for his 33 points. The reason Gordon wasn’t featured as a standalone player this week is that he’s owned in all but 18 percent of Yahoo! leagues.
Thabo Sefolosha Hawks 25% - Thabo is the new starting small forward for the Hawks after Kyle Korver was sent to the bench. He’s not a dynamic scorer, but did have 17 last Tuesday. He’s averaging 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 3-pointers on 44 percent shooting over his last five games, and is getting 29 minutes a night right now.
Tyreke Evans Pelicans 58% - Evans played 11 minutes in his season debut on Thursday and had seven points, three boards, two assists and a 3-pointer. He then sat out on Saturday and it’s clear the Pelicans are going to baby him on his way back to full strength. I don’t love him, as the Pels don’t have a lot to play for and the whole team could be shut-down central by the end of the season. But if you think Evans will eventually get healthy and make a difference, feel free to stash him. I’m just not so sure it’s going to happen.
Power Forwards
Ersan Ilyasova Sixers 62% - Ghostface Ilya has hit double digits in seven straight games and is averaging 17.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers on 45 percent shooting over his last five games. He also had a 23-point, 17-rebound game on Dec. 6, and should be owned in a lot more leagues.
Kenneth Faried Nuggets 76% - Faried is now coming off the bench and blew up for 25 points, seven boards and three blocks on 10-of-11 shooting in Thursday’s win over the Knicks. He’s averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his last four games, shooting an incredible 82 percent along the way. I don’t love that he’s coming off the bench, but it looks like he might fare well against opposing second units.
Chandler Parsons Grizzlies 67% - He’s not supposed to play on Sunday, but is getting close. He’s played in just six games this season, shut down with a knee injury, and didn’t have a big game in any of them. The Grizzlies are 18-10 on the season, proving that they don’t need Parsons to survive, but he’s too good of a player to be ignored. I’m not racing out to pick him up and it may take a month before he really gets it going, but if he can overcome the knee issue, he could be a very nice player to own for the second half of the season.
James Johnson Heat 15% - Johnson has scored in double digits in three straight games and overcame serious foul trouble for a nice second half on Friday, when he had 12 points and seven boards. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 dimes over his last three games, and while he doesn’t have a steal, and has just one 3-pointer and one block over that stretch, those should be coming in bunches. He’s one of my favorite pickups this week, despite the fact that Justise Winslow is finally getting healthy.
Brandon Ingram Lakers 46% - I don’t think that Ingram is a must-own player, but he is a nice one to hang onto right now if you have room. He just missed a triple-double on Saturday with nine points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and a 3-pointer, and played 41 minutes in that one. And considering Nick Young and Luol Deng also played very well in that one, it’s an encouraging sign for Ingram. He’s averaging just 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.4 3-pointers on just 26 percent shooting over his last five games, but he could get it turned around at any time, which is what we might have seen on Saturday night.
Marquese Chriss Suns 8% - Chriss is starting for the Suns and starting to make some noise. He had eight points and eight boards on Saturday, 10 points and two boards on Thursday and 14 points and 12 rebounds on Tuesday. He’s averaging 8.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.4 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers over his last five games, despite shooting just 38 percent from the floor. His arrow is pointing up and he might be a fun player to own in the second half if he continues to start for the young Suns.
Centers
Tyson Chandler Suns 58% - Ty Chan went off for 14 points and 21 rebounds last Sunday and 13 points and 23 rebounds on Tuesday. Of course, he disappeared in his next game with four points and eight rebounds, but had 10 points and nine boards on Saturday. He’s averaging 9.0 points, 14.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks on 67 percent shooting over his last five games. While it’s annoying that he’s ruining Alex Len’s season, Chandler deserves to be owned in most fantasy leagues, if for no other reason than his ability to rack up rebounds at a very high rate.
Willy Hernangomez Knicks 2% - Willy blew up for 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes on Saturday as Kyle O’Quinn watched from the bench and played just seven minutes. Hernangomez is trending up, while KOQ is trending down. In his last three games played he’s averaging 10.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. If you’re desperate for a center, go ahead and take a flier. Just don’t be surprised if he fades back into oblivion at some point.
Cody Zeller Hornets 45% - Zeller’s been all over the place but had 16 points, 11 boards and a steal on Saturday, hitting 8-of-14 shots. He was 1-of-7 for two points and 10 boards on Friday, scored 18 on Wednesday, eight points on Monday, and 17 with nine rebounds and two steals last Saturday. He’s averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks on 58 percent shooting over his last five games, and is clearly the starter of choice in Charlotte. It’s time to add him.
Dwight Powell Mavericks 17% - Powell still hasn’t put it all together, but is getting plenty of run at power forward as Dirk Nowitzki watches in street clothes while nursing his achilles injury. Powell is averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and not much else over his last five games, but he’s getting minutes and could get hot at any time. Just keep an eye on him.
Timofey Mozgov Lakers 23% - Mozzy had a nice 12-point, 13-board game on Wednesday, along with a steal and a block, but hasn’t been great in his other recent games. He’s averaging 6.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks over his last five, but as long as he’s starting for the Lakers, he’s capable of putting up a decent stat line every once in a while. He’s not a must-own player, but he’s at least worthy of your consideration.
