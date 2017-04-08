NBA Playoff Picture: Ragtag Hawks, tough Raptors make the East a lot more interesting

WHAT MATTERED MOST

A subjective ranking of the results that mattered most to the playoff bracket.

1. Atlanta Hawks 114, Cleveland Cavaliers 100

Just when we thought the Cavs had turned a corner, they go and lose comfortably to a ragtag roster full of resting regulars. The Hawks sat Dennis Schröder, Dwight Howard, Paul Millsap, and Kent Bazemore (several of whom are recovering from injury) on the second night of a back-to-back despite not yet having locked down a playoff berth and ended up not needing any of them. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way with 22 points, but this was a team effort. Atlanta shot 50.6 percent from the field, assisted on 38 of their 45 field goals, and outscored the Cavs 31-22 in the fourth to ensure there would not be a comeback.

It’s hard to know what to make of Cleveland after this loss. Their offense was mostly fine (despite 9-of-36 shooting from outside), and LeBron James finished with 27 points (12-of-15 FG), eight rebounds, and seven assists in 41 minutes. Only Kevin Love was truly bad (6-of-17 FG), and the Cavs are usually able to withstand such performances from one star. As usual, the defense was the issue.

The good news for the Cavs is that the lead for the No. 1 seed still stands at one game with just three games left to play for both them and the Boston Celtics. Head coach Ty Lue has said that LeBron and Kyrie Irving will continue to play until Cleveland clinches the top seed, which could come as soon as Sunday’s rematch against the Hawks in Atlanta. The magic number is now two, so a Celtics loss at the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday would give the defending champions a chance to win and get that much-desired rest time.

Atlanta’s surprising road win makes their lead for the No. 5 spot a full game over the Milwaukee Bucks, a team they also defeated 3-1 in the season series to grab the tiebreaker. After a very rough stretch without Paul Millsap, the Hawks now look in line to clinch a playoff berth this weekend and perhaps lock down their seed.

2. Toronto Raptors 96, Miami Heat 94

Neither team won over any neutrals in this one, an offensive struggle in which both sides shot worse than 42 percent from the field with fewer than 10 made threes. The Heat had an especially rough go of things — they turned it over 19 times with only 16 assists.

The Raptors were lucky enough to have DeMar DeRozan to cover for everyone else’s difficulties. He scored 38 points (14-of-32 FG, 10-of-11 FT) for his 31st 30-plus game of the season, breaking Vince Carter’s franchise record. It was otherwise a tough night for Toronto, which did not see Kyle Lowry continue the excellent form he showed in his first game back from wrist surgery. The star point guard put up 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting and turned it over five times.

View photos A representative sample of Friday’s Heat-Raptors game. (AP) More

The flipside of Toronto’s ugly win is that, well, they won, which is always a positive. The Raptors now lead the Washington Wizards by one game in the race for the No. 3 seed and hold the tiebreaker, which means their magic number to lock down the spot is two. Toronto also now has an outside shot to catch the Celtics for the No. 2 seed, although it may be too much to make up 1 1/2 games with only two of their own left to play (even with a tiebreaker already won).

The Heat are now in the unenviable position of potentially missing out on the playoffs despite holding one of the NBA’s best records since the All-Star break. Miami is now a game back of both the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers in the race for the East’s final two playoff spots, but for purposes of practicality they’re probably better left focusing on catching the latter. Chicago holds a tiebreaker over each opponent, including in a three-way tie, but Miami would win a tiebreaker against Indiana. Unfortunately, the Heat’s remaining schedule — two against the Wizards sandwiching a matchup with the Cavs — could preclude them from grabbing the wins necessary to get in. They’re certainly going to have to earn it.

Read More