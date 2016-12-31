NBA-National Basketball Association roundup

Dec 31 (The Sports Xchange) - The Charlotte Hornets recalled guard Aaron Harrison and forward Christian Wood from the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA Development League on Saturday.

In three stints with the Swarm, the 6-foot-6 Harrison appeared in 13 games (all starts) and averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 36.5 minutes.

Harrison, 22, is in his second year with the Hornets and has seen limited action in four games this season.

The 6-11 Wood, 21, is in his first year with the Hornets, signing as a free agent on July 14 after spending his rookie year with the Philadelphia 76ers.

--

The Phoenix Suns recalled forward Derrick Jones Jr. from Northern Arizona of the NBA Development League.

In 14 games for Northern Arizona, he is averaging 14.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 32.1 minutes.

Jones is averaging 1.5 points and 3.0 minutes in two games with Phoenix this year.

--

The Orlando Magic assigned center Stephen Zimmerman to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League.

The 7-foot Zimmerman, 20, is averaging 1.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.0 minutes in eight games with the Magic this season.

(Editing by Larry Fine) ))