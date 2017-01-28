NBA-National Basketball Association roundup

Jan 27 (The Sports Xchange) - Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter underwent surgery Friday to repair the fractured right forearm he suffered the night before after punching a chair on the bench.

General manager Sam Presti said the surgery was successful and Kanter will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Kanter could miss up to two months, according to reports.

He fractured his forearm when he slammed his fist into the padded chair on the Thunder bench in the second quarter of a 109-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Kanter is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds in 47 games this season for the Thunder, who are 28-19 and in sixth place in the Western Conference.

Former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford was found dead in his hometown of Kinston, N.C., on Friday. He was 50.

The cause of death wasn't immediately known. Kinston Police are investigating.

Shackleford averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in three seasons (1985-88) at North Carolina State before bypassing his senior season and entering the NBA draft. He was a second-round selection (32nd overall) in the 1988 draft by the New Jersey Nets.

After one game at North Carolina State, Shackleford delivered a quote that still makes the rounds: "I can shoot with my left hand, I can shoot with my right hand. I'm amphibious."

He played two seasons with the Nets, two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and one each with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.

Shackleford averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 303 career NBA games.

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler apparently have no hard feelings one day after Chicago Bulls teammate Rajon Rondo criticized the team's veterans in an Instagram post.

Rondo fired back at Wade and Butler after the two Bulls' stars questioned the team's commitment to winning in a long-winded post on his Instagram account Thursday night.

The Bulls held a team meeting before Friday morning's shootaround in an attempt to clear the air. Both Wade and Butler indicated they don't have a problem with Rondo's comments.

Bulls general manager Gar Forman said he was "extremely disappointed" in players criticizing their teammates.

The Miami Heat re-signed forward Okaro White to a second 10-day contract.

White, who was signed to a 10-day contract on Jan. 17, appeared in four games with the Heat and averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per contest.

The Phoenix Suns signed guard Ronnie Price to a 10-day contract.

An 11-year NBA veteran, Price most recently played last season with the Suns when he averaged a career-best 5.3 points while appearing in a career-high 62 games.