NBA-National Basketball Association roundup

Feb 23 (The Sports Xchange) - Seeking frontcourt help, the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired veteran forward Taj Gibson from the Chicago Bulls just before the end of Thursday's trading deadline.

Along with Gibson, the Thunder will reportedly obtain small forward Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick from Chicago. The Bulls are expected to receive reserve guards Cameron Payne and Anthony Morrow along forward Joffrey Lauvergne.

After obtaining forward Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic before the All-Star break, the Toronto Raptors added some veteran frontcourt help by obtaining forward P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns.

The Raptors obtained Ibaka just before the All-Star break and were not content with standing pat in the frontcourt, especially since Patrick Patterson has dealt with various knee issues this season.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired forward Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers for center Andrew Bogut, swingman Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Noel, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2013 draft, is averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 29 games this season with the 76ers. The 22-year-old Noel will be a restricted free agent this summer.

The Phoenix Suns acquired forward Mike Scott from the Atlanta Hawks for cash and a heavily-protected second-round pick.

Scott was the 43rd overall pick in 2012 draft by the Hawks and his role has varied throughout his career.

In a pair of moves designed to free salary cap room to potentially added a bought out player, the Houston Rockets made two minor trades, sending K.J. McDaniels to the Brooklyn Nets and Tyler Ennis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Three weeks after being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, veteran center Roy Hibbert was acquired by the Denver Nuggets.

Hibbert never appeared in a game for Milwaukee, which obtained him from the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 2 along with Spencer Hawes for Miles Plumlee. The Bucks obtained a 2019 second-round pick from Denver.

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the first trade of the Magic Johnson era by trading reserve guard Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for an unprotected 2017 first-round draft pick and forward Corey Brewer.

Multiple reports surfaced Tuesday night that Williams was being traded by the Lakers but the deal was announced approximately 90 minutes after the 3 p.m. EST deadline.

Nearly two weeks after briefly being banned from Madison Square Garden, former New York Knicks power forward Charles Oakley will attend the team's nationally televised game Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to multiple media reports.

Oakley confirmed his intentions via text message to the New York Daily News. On Thursday morning, he tweeted: "On my (way) to Land!!"

According to ESPN, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert invited Oakley to sit two rows behind him for the game.

Less than 24 hours after acquiring him, the Brooklyn Nets announced they waived veteran guard Marcus Thornton.

The Nets obtained Thornton and Andrew Nicholson along with a protected first-round pick from the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough.

New Orleans waived power forward Terrence Jones minutes after the NBA trade deadline passed.

According to multiple reports, the decision to let go of the 25-year-old Jones was "mutual."

The Dallas Mavericks were unable to find a trade for Deron Williams. Instead, the Mavericks waived the veteran point guard.

The Mavericks held Williams out of practices Wednesday and Thursday in the event a trade was made. According to multiple media reports, the Utah Jazz were interested in reacquiring Williams, whom they drafted in 2005 and traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2011.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that they signed veteran guard Toney Douglas to a two-year contract.

The deal contains a team option for the 2017-18 season.