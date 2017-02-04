NBA-National Basketball Association roundup

Feb 3 (The Sports Xchange) - Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Miami Heat forward James Johnson were each fined $25,000 by the NBA after being involved in a skirmish this week.

The incident, for which Prince was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected while Johnson was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 5:53 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Hawks' 116-93 loss to the Heat on Wednesday in Miami.

Prince forcefully pulled down Heat center Hassan Whiteside during play and Johnson escalated the situation in retaliation by throwing a forearm into the chest of Prince, NBA executive vice president for basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced.

After grabbing an offensive rebound, Whiteside tried to go back up but was fouled hard by Prince. Johnson was the first Heat player to run over and shove Prince.

- - -

The Golden State Warriors waived veteran center Anderson Varejao on Friday.

The move clears the way for the Warriors to sign guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract, league sources told The Vertical.

Varejao, 34, appeared in 14 games (one start) with the Warriors this season, posting averages of 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per contest.

The Santa Teresa, Brazil, native was originally acquired by the Warriors on Feb. 22, 2016, and re-signed on July 17, 2016. He appeared in 36 games (one start) with Golden State over two seasons after spending the first 11-plus seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

- - -

The Charlotte Hornets signed center Mike Tobey to a 10-day contract on Friday.

Tobey, 22, joins the Hornets from the team's NBA Development League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, becoming the Swarm's first-ever call-up and the D-League's 16th call-up this season. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina)