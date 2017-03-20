NBA-National Basketball Association roundup

March 19 (The Sports Xchange) - The Atlanta Hawks will be without guard Kent Bazemore and forward Paul Millsap for at least the next two games.

Bazemore left Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter due to a right knee contusion. He received an MRI exam on Sunday morning, which revealed a right knee bone bruise.

Bazemore will be treated and re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. He is averaging 11 points in 67 games (64 starts) this season.

Millsap missed the game against Portland due to left knee tightness. Millsap is averaging 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds, starting all 65 games played.

- - -

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin exited Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with a sprained right ankle.

Lin appeared to be injured during the first quarter and was seen limping to the bench before a timeout with 4:35 remaining. He rode the stationary bike behind the Nets' bench for a few minutes and was ruled out for the remainder of the game midway through the second quarter.

- - -

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Chandler Parsons will undergo left knee surgery on Monday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies said Parsons will undergo a procedure called a meniscectomy to repair a partial tear of the medial meniscus. Memphis announced last week that Parsons was out indefinitely.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Grizzlies in the offseason but averaged just 6.2 points in 34 games this season. He was plagued by issues with both knees all season.

- - -

The NBA fined Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe $35,000 for shoving Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young above the shoulders in a game on Friday.

Young was fined $25,000 for initiating the altercation by shoving Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell was fined $15,000 for entering the altercation and pushing Monroe.

All three players were ejected for the incident. Lakers coach Luke Walton was livid after the game.

- - -

The Phoenix Suns signed forward Jarell Eddie to a 10-day contract.

Eddie, 25, owns 26 games of NBA experience with the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 2.4 points and 5.7 minutes.

- - -

The Charlotte Hornets signed guard Briante Weber to a multi-year contract.

Weber, 24, signed consecutive 10-day contracts with the Hornets on Feb. 27 and March 9. He has seen action in five games with Charlotte, averaging 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 9.4 minutes per contest. (Editing by Andrew Both)