NBA-National Basketball Association roundup

Feb 2 (The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is back with the organization as an advisor, the club announced on Thursday.

Johnson's role will be to assist Los Angeles co-owner Jeanie Buss "in all areas of basketball and business," according to the club's press release.

The team said Johnson's duties will include advising ownership on all business and basketball matters, collaborating with coaches, mentoring and evaluating players, assessing future franchise needs and helping determine the best path for growth and success.

- -

The Charlotte Hornets acquired center Miles Plumlee and cash considerations from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for forward/center Spencer Hawes and center Roy Hibbert.

The Hornets view Plumlee as a player who can help improve their rebounding. However, the 28-year-old is averaging just 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 32 games this season, below his career averages of 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

- -

Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler is upset with a lack of a defined role with the team and would like to be traded, according to USA Today.

The 29-year-old Chandler apparently is disappointed that coach Michael Malone recently moved him back to a bench role. Chandler is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while starting just 13 of 44 games.

- -

San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge will miss Thursday night's game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers due to a sore right knee.

It will be just the fourth game Aldridge has missed this season. He averages 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds.

- -

Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were named co-Western Conference Players of the Month and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, the league's second overall scorer for the season, earned monthly honors in the Eastern Conference. (Editing by Frank Pingue)