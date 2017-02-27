NBA-National Basketball Association roundup

Feb 26 (The Sports Xchange) - Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 for making physical contact with a game official, the league announced Sunday.

The incident occurred with 5:19 remaining in the third quarter of Utah's 109-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

A video replay shows Gobert touching the arm of an official while disputing the foul call.

The 7-foot-1, 245-pound Gobert scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the game against the Bucks.

The 24-year-old from France is averaging 13.0 points and 12.7 rebounds in 2016-17, his fourth season with the Jazz.

- - -

Miami Heat backup center Willie Reed has been ruled out of Monday's road game against the Dallas Mavericks because of bursitis in his right ankle.

Reed injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of the Heat's 113-95 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The 26-year-old, who left the arena on crutches, is being listed as day-to-day after an MRI performed on Sunday showed the bursitis.

- - -

Point guard Briante Weber agreed to a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets after being released by the Golden State Warriors.

Weber played under two 10-day contracts with the Warriors. Coach Steve Kerr announced Weber's release following Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The former Virginia Commonwealth standout struggled with the Warriors. He averaged 1.7 points and shot 35.7 percent from the field in seven games. He averaged 6.6 minutes per game.

- - -

The Denver Nuggets recalled rookie guard Malik Beasley from the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League.

Beasley, 20, was with the Nuggets for Sunday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The first-round pick is averaging 2.7 points and 4.9 minutes in 18 games for Denver this season.

- - -

The Cleveland Cavaliers assigned guard Kay Felder to the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League.

Felder, 21, is averaging 4.0 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 minutes in 37 games with the Cavaliers this season. He played nine minutes with no points in Saturday night's 117-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

(Editing by Andrew Both)