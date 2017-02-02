NBA-Highlights of Wednesday's NBA games

Feb 1 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday's NBA games.

Warriors 126, Hornets 111

Stephen Curry bombed in six 3-pointers in the first quarter, paving the way to a 39-point performance that propelled Golden State to a thumping of Charlotte.

Curry (11-for-15) and Klay Thompson (6-for-10) combined for 17 3-pointers as the Warriors set franchise records for threes in a quarter (nine) and a half (15) en route to season-best 21.

Thompson finished with 29 points to go with a career-high-tying eight assists, and Kevin Durant added 18 points, helping the Warriors record a sixth straight win over the Hornets and an eighth in a row at home against Eastern Conference competition this season.

Cavaliers 125, Timberwolves 97

Kyrie Irving passed for a career-high 14 assists to go with his 14 points and LeBron James had 27 points and 12 assists in Cleveland's victory against Minnesota. It was a much-needed jolt to start the month of February after they struggled through a miserable 7-8 January.

It's the most points the Cavs scored in a game since a Dec. 7 home win against the Knicks. They've now won three of their last four games.

Bulls 128, Thunder 100

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to lead Chicago to a victory over Oklahoma City at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Butler shot 11 of 17 from the field and added five assists and four rebounds. Dwyane Wade posted 18 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, while Robin Lopez added 14 points.

The Bulls got back to .500 in the opener of a six-game road trip.

Celtics 109, Raptors 104

Isaiah Thomas flashed his fourth-quarter magic one more time, leading his Boston Celtics from behind to their fifth straight victory, a 109-104 decision over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Boston's little big man scored 18 of his 44 points in the final 6:12 (19 in the quarter), including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 48.1 seconds remaining as the Celtics completed a comeback from an 18-point third-quarter deficit for the win.

Heat 116, Hawks 93

Goran Dragic scored 27 points as Miami won its ninth straight game, defeating Atlanta at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Dion Waiters added 20 points for Miami, and Hassan Whiteside contributed 18 points and 18 rebounds.

Pacers 98, Magic 88

C.J. Miles scored 16 points, and Indiana won its fourth consecutive game by pounding Orlando at the Amway Center.

Miles hit 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range in a nearly flawless shooting night. The Pacers never trailed after the first two minutes.

The Magic never got closer than five points in the fourth quarter.

Knicks 95, Nets 90

NEW YORK -- Kristaps Porzingis scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony did not play and New York rallied for a victory over Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Porzingis returned after sitting with a stomach virus in Tuesday's loss at Washington. He made 4 of 6 shots in the fourth quarter and grabbed four rebounds to help the Knicks win for only the sixth time in their last 22 games since Dec. 22.

Pistons 118, Pelicans 98

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a career-high 38 points and Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak to New Orleans with a victory at The Palace.

The fourth-year guard's previous high was 31 points against Boston on Dec. 16, 2015. He made 12 of 18 field-goal attempts, including eight 3-pointers.

Mavericks 113, 76ers 95

A career showing by backup center Salah Mejri sparked streaking Dallas past Philadelphia at American Airlines Center.

After impressive wins over San Antonio and Cleveland on successive nights earlier this week, the Mavericks avoided a letdown and extended their winning streak to three in a row to match a season high. Dallas has also won five of its last six and eight of 11.

Jazz 104, Bucks 88

Gordon Hayward scored 27 points and Rudy Gobert added 26 points and 15 rebounds to help Utah run away with a victory over Milwaukee.

Gobert recorded his 33rd double-double of the season before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Joe Johnson chipped in 14 points off the bench. Utah beat the Bucks for the fifth straight time and won its 15th consecutive home game against Milwaukee dating back to 2001.

Grizzlies 119, Nuggets 99

Marc Gasol scored 24 points, Mike Conley scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half, and Memphis beat depleted Denver.

Zach Randolph and Vince Carter scored 14 each for the Grizzlies, who have won three straight.

Clippers 124, Suns 114

Blake Griffin tied a season high with 29 points and Los Angeles overcame a third-quarter ejection to DeAndre Jordan to beat slumping Phoenix.

J.J. Redick had 16 points for the Clippers and banked in a big 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down with 3:28 left to turn a three-point Los Angeles lead into a 112-106 margin. (Compiled by Peter Rutherford)