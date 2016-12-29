NBA-Highlights from Wednesday's NBA games

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Wedesday:

Hawks 102, Knicks 98 (OT)

Point guard Dennis Schroder scored 27 points, including two clutch free throws with six seconds remaining, to give the Atlanta Hawks a 102-98 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

Atlanta led by as many as six points in overtime but could not put the game away.

The Knicks cut the lead to 98-97 and had a chance to win with 16.2 seconds left, only to have Derrick Rose lose control on a drive.

Schroder then made two free throws with six seconds remaining.

New York's Kristaps Porzingis, who was fouled while shooting a three-pointer, missed two of the three free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining, leaving the Knicks with a two-point deficit.

Atlanta's Paul Millsap iced the game by making two free throws with three seconds left.

Wizards 111, Pacers 105

John Wall had 36 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the surging Washington Wizards fended off the Indiana Pacers.

Otto Porter scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half for the Wizards, with his three-pointer with 1:40 remaining in the middle of a 7-0 run after Indiana had roared back from a 13-point deficit.

Paul George scored 34 points with six 3-pointers for the Pacers.

Bulls 101, Nets 99

Forward Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater from just inside the three-point line to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 101-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Butler stepped back to hit the jump shot over the outstretched arms of Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the buzzer sounded as Chicago erased a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes of the game.

Center Brook Lopez scored 33 points to lead the Nets. Guard Sean Kilpatrick contributed 18 points.

Pelicans 102, Clippers 98

Anthony Davis scored 20 points and rookie guard Buddy Hield added 17, including back-to-back three-pointers, to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 102-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pelicans did it without head coach Alvin Gentry, who was ejected after picking up two technical fouls in the first half. Assistant Darren Erman took over with 4:06 left in the half and the Pelicans trailing 45-39.

The Clippers got 13 points and 25 rebounds by center DeAndre Jordan, who had a double-double in the first quarter. Austin Rivers added 22 points, and Chris Paul scored 21 points.

Hornets 120, Magic 101

Kemba Walker scored 21 points as the Charlotte Hornets opened a 33-point lead in the second half en route to a 120-101 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Nicolas Batum scored 20 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists for Charlotte.

The Hornets went on a 20-6 run to open the second half and held the Magic to 5-for-22 shooting and 13 points in the third quarter.

Spurs 119, Suns 98

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 27 points and Tony Parker tied a season-high 20 as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns.

The Spurs won despite the absence of leading scorer and two-time defending NBA Defender of the Year Kawhi Leonard, who was scratched due to illness just before the game. It was the first game Leonard missed this season.

Pau Gasol added 16 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio and Manu Ginobili and David Lee scored 12 points apiece of the bench.

Bucks 119, Pistons 94

Jabari Parker racked up 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks took control late in the first half and cruised to a 119-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Parker, who was two points off his season high, reached the 20-point mark in six of his last eight games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo supplied 23 points, eight asssists and five rebounds for the Bucks.

Nuggets 105, Timberwolves 103

Nikola Jokic had 16 points and 11 assists and eight rebounds, Danilo Gallinari scored 18 and hit a go-ahead jumper with 27 seconds left as Denver beat Minnesota.

Wilson Chandler had 17 points and seven rebounds and also had a key block on Andrew Wiggins with eight seconds left to prevent Minnesota from tying it.

Trail Blazers 102, Kings 89

CJ McCollum scored 20 points and made sven assists as Portland ended a six-game losing streak with a victory over Sacramento.

Meyers Leonard came off the bench to match his season high with 16 points for the Trail Blazers, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 outings. Mason Plumlee added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Portland.

DeMarcus Cousins delivered 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Kings, who had won four in a row. Garrett Temple added 14 points for Sacramento.