NBA-Highlights from Tuesday's NBA games

Jan 10 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Tuesday:

Warriors 107, Heat 95

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry compiled 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in Golden State's hard-fought victory over the road-weary and injury-plagued Miami Heat.

Kevin Durant chipped in with 28 points as the Warriors were able to overcome Heat center Hassan Whiteside's 28 points and 20 rebounds.

Playing for the fifth time on a six-game trip, the Heat led by as many as 10 points in the first half and were up 54-53 at halftime on the strength of a 16-point, 10-rebound haul by Whiteside.

However, Durant opened the third period with a three-pointer, and Golden State never trailed again.

Jazz 100, Cavaliers 92

Gordon Hayward scored 28 points and collected nine rebounds, and Rodney Hood added 18 points to lead the Utah Jazz to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Six players scored in double figures for the Jazz, including Rudy Gobert, who had 11 points and 14 rebounds for his 27th double-double of the season.

LeBron James scored 29 points and Kyrie Irving added 20 points to lead Cleveland. Tristan Thompson chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Wizards 101, Bulls 99

John Wall hit the game-winning jump shot with five seconds remaining as the Washington Wizards rallied from an 18-point deficit for a 101-99 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Wall led the way with 26 points and 14 assists. Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris each had 19 points for Washington.

Denzel Valentine scored a career-high 19 points on five three-pointers for Chicago. Carter-Williams and Robin Lopez each scored 14 points, and Rajon Rondo had 12 points in 27 minutes after not playing the previous five games.

Rockets 121, Hornets 114

James Harden finished with 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, his 11th triple-double, as Houston topped a resurgent Charlotte.

After Rockets reserve forward Corey Brewer sank a three-pointer for a 108-90 lead with just over eight minutes left, the Hornets responded with a 21-2 surge.

Kemba Walker scored a team-high 25 points for the Hornets, and Frank Kaminsky added 22 points.

Raptors 114, Celtics 106

DeMar DeRozan led the way with a 41 points as Toronto avoided a third straight loss, defeating Boston.

The Raptors closed out the fourth quarter on a 19-4 run that ended the Celtics' four-game winning streak.

Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas added a career-high 23 rebounds and 18 points. Kyle Lowry chipped in with 24 points, nine assists and four rebounds in the win.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 27 points and seven assists.

Hawks 117, Nets 97

Dwight Howard and Dennis Schroder recorded double-doubles as Atlanta ran their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a victory over Brooklyn.

Howard collected 14 points and 16 rebounds in 27 minutes for his 25th double-double of the season. Schroder paced the Hawks with 19 points and 10 assists for his sixth.

Paul Millsap added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Brook Lopez scored 15 of his 20 points after halftime for the Nets.

Bucks 109, Spurs 107

Malcolm Brogdon hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:08 to play and added a free throw in the final seconds as the Milwaukee Bucks stunned the San Antonio Spurs.

Reserve forward Michael Beasley, who scored a season-high 28 points, tied the game 101-101 at the 3:22 mark on a driving layup and after a poor shot by the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, Jabari Parker's layup gave the Bucks a 103-101 lead with 2:56 to play.

Trail Blazers 108, Lakers 87

CJ McCollum scored 25 points as the Trail Blazers continued their dominance of the Lakers in a 108-87 rout.

Damian Lillard shook off an awful first half to collect 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Maurice Harkless added 14 points for Portland.

Luol Deng scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half to lead the Lakers (15-27), who scored only 30 points in the second half.

The Lakers have not defeated the Trail Blazers since a 107-106 victory on March 3, 2014 in Portland.

Kings 100, Pistons 94

DeMarcus Cousins scored 24 points and made one of two key three-pointers in the final two minutes as the Sacramento Kings rallied to a 100-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Cousins went 4-for-5 from three-point range, and his last one with 56 seconds remaining vaulted Sacramento to a four-point lead. It came after Detroit guard Reggie Jackson missed the second of two free throws at the other end to keep the Pistons trailing by one at 95-94.

Garrett Temple made three three-pointers, including one that put the Kings ahead 95-92, their first lead since early in the first quarter.

Anthony Tolliver finished with 17 points and made two free throws with 5.5 seconds left to cap Sacramento's rally from a 70-52 third-quarter deficit.