NBA-Highlights from Tuesday's NBA games

Feb 7 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Tuesday:

Trail Blazers 114, Mavericks 113

C.J. McCollum hit a stumbling floater with 0.3 of a second left to finish off a wild final minute and lift the Portland Trail Blazers past Dallas Mavericks.

McCollum gave Portland the lead four different times in the final 34 seconds on his way to 32 points.

His final bucket followed a three-pointer from Dirk Nowitzki with 3.9 seconds left.

McCollum posted his 11th 30-point game of the season.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavs (20-32) with 26 points.

Rockets 128, Magic 104

James Harden posted his 43rd double-double and Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon sank four three-pointers apiece as Houston handled Orlando.

Harden had 25 points and 13 assists to lead the Rockets (38-17). Ariza scored 20 points, 14 in the first quarter, and Gordon finished with 18 off the bench as Houston pushed to a big lead in the first half and stretched it out late.

Serge Ibaka scored a game-high 28 points and Evan Fournier had 21 for Orlando.

Hornets 111, Nets 107

Charlotte ended a seven-game skid in a bizarre game that went from terribly sloppy in the first half to exciting down the stretch.

The Hornets led by 17 at halftime, but the Nets exploded for 70 second-half points and closed to two in the final minute before Marco Belinelli hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win.

The Hornets (24-28) had lost 12 of their previous 15 games.

Nicolas Batum, Belinelli and Kemba Walker each had 17 on a night when seven Hornets scored in double figures.

The Nets (9-43), who have now lost 10 straight and 21 of their last 22, were led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 22 points.