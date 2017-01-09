NBA-Highlights from Sunday's NBA games

Jan 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Basketball Association games:

Cavaliers 120, Suns 116

Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for 80 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers blew a 20-point third-quarter lead but hung on to beat the Phoenix Suns 120-116 on Sunday.

James had 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, including two three-pointers 25 seconds apart to stretch a two-point Cleveland edge to a 115-109 lead with 2:47 left. Irving scored 27 points and Love added 25 points for Cleveland, which beat Phoenix for the fourth straight time.

The Cavaliers won 15 of their last 18 games and have their best 36-game start since going 30-6 to start the 2008-09 season. Cleveland is 8-2 against the Western Conference.

Warriors 117, Kings 106

Losers after putting up a 24-point lead in their previous contest, Golden State overcame a lethargic first half thanks to 17 second-half points from Stephen Curry and beat Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center.

Curry finished with 30 and Kevin Durant added 28 as Golden State avoided back-to-back losses. The Warriors have played 124 straight contests without losing consecutively, the longest streak in NBA history.

Rockets 129, Raptors 122

James Harden scored 40 points and added 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 10th triple-double of the season and Houston came back to defeat Toronto to extend 9ts winning streak to eight games.

Harden has had at least a double-double in 17 straight games. Montrezl Harrell scored 28 points and Eric Gordon added 19 -- both off the bench -- and Trevor Ariza had 17 points for Houston.

Grizzlies 88, Jazz 79

Point guard Mike Conley scored 19 points with nine assists and Memphis held off Utah at FedExForum.

Power forward Zach Randolph gave Memphis a double-double off the bench with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Marc Gasol (17 points) hit three free throws to hike the lead to 85-77 and Utah never drew closer than six points.

Pistons 125, Trail Blazers 124 (double overtime)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's three-pointer with 9.4 seconds left in double overtime lifted Detroit over Portland Trail at Moda Center.

Reggie Jackson scored 31 points, Andre Drummond contributed 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope added 26 points for the Pistons. Detroit, which edged the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.

Lakers 111, Magic 85

Julius Randle scored 19 points and D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram contributed 17 apiece as Los Angeles beat Orlando at Staples Center.

Timofey Mozgov collected 15 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, winners of three of their last four games. Los Angeles forward Luol Deng had 11 points.

76ers 105, Nets 95

Rookie Joel Embiid scored 20 points in 24 minutes as Philadelphia rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit and matched its win total from last season with a victory over Brooklyn.

Dario Saric also scored 18 and came within three of his career high as the Sixers won for the third time in four games and improved to 6-8 in their last 14 games. Robert Covington overcame getting poked in the eye twice and added 15 while Ersan Ilyasova contributed 14 as Philadelphia won despite shooting 39.4 percent.

Wizards 107, Bucks 101

Jabari Parker scored 28 points and Malcom Brogdon added a career-high 22 but it wasn't enough for Milwaukee to overcome Bradley Beal and John Wall, who combined for 42 to lead Washington to victory.

Beal scored 27 while Wall added 16 for the Wizards, who also got 20 from Markieff Moriss and 17 from Kelly Oubre, Jr. Washington shot 48.8 percent from the floor and knocked down 10 of 32 3-pointers.

Clippers 98, Heat 86

J.J. Redick scored 25 points, and Los Angeles coasted over shorthanded Miami at Staples Center.

Chris Paul added 19 points, 18 assists and six rebounds for the Clippers, who won their fourth in a row. The number of assists allowed Paul to top 8,000 career assists. Paul now has 8,012. Marreese Speights delivered 19 points off the bench for Los Angeles. Brandon Bass contributed 12 points.