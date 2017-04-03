NBA-Highlights from Sunday's NBA games

April 2 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Sunday:

- -

Hornets 113, Thunder 101

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook recorded his 40th triple-double of the season, moving him within one of the record, but the Thunder lost to visiting Charlotte.

Westbrook had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, leaving him one shy of Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson's record in 1961-62. Westbrook can tie the mark Tuesday at home against Milwaukee.

Kemba Walker scored 29 points and was 6 of 12 on three-point shots to lead the Hornets. Frank Kaminsky came off the bench to post 18 points.

- - -

Celtics 110, Knicks 94

Visiting Boston hit the 50-win plateau for the first time in six seasons with a wire-to-wire win.

The victory enabled the Celtics to maintain their narrow first-place lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 19 points and six assists in just 23 minutes as the Boston starters were rested in the fourth quarter.

New York lost its 11th game this season by a margin of 15 points or more.

- - -

Spurs 109, Jazz 103

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 of his 25 points in the third quarter to lead San Antonio over visiting Utah.

Leonard hit all three of his three-point shots after missing 19 of 21 -- including 17 straight -- in the previous three games. Tony Parker scored 21 points for the Spurs.

With the loss, the Jazz lead the Los Angeles Clippers by a half-game for the number four seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Boris Diaw and Rudy Gobert led Utah with 19 points each.

- - -

Lakers 108, Grizzlies 103

D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points to help Los Angeles end a four-game skid.

Mike Conley and Troy Daniels scored 20 points each for Memphis, which remained 1 1/2 games behind the Thunder for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies played without Marc Gasol (left foot strain), Vince Carter (rest), JaMychal Green (left shoulder soreness) and Andrew Harrison (right ankle injury).

- - -

Mavericks 109, Bucks 105

Harrison Barnes scored 13 straight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 31 as Dallas held on to snap a four-game losing streak.

Barnes hit nine of 13 shots, including three three-pointers, and was a perfect 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 31 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

The Mavericks played without Dirk Nowitzki down the stretch after he left the game with a sore right Achilles tendon. (Editing by Gene Cherry)