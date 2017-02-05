NBA-Highlights of Saturday's NBA games

Feb 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Basketball Association games:

Cavaliers 111, Knicks 104

LeBron James poured in 32 points and became the youngest player to score 28,000 in a career as the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The 32-year-old James has scored 28,020 points, good for eighth place on the NBA list. He also had 10 assists. James is two assists from passing Lenny Wilkens (7,211) for 13th place on the NBA's career list.

Kyrie Irving was out for the Cavaliers (34-15) with right quad soreness. He was replaced with DeAndre Liggins, who scored five points without an assist. Kevin Love returned to the Cavaliers after missing the past two games with lower back spasms. He had 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Sacramento 109, Golden State 106 (overtime)

A spirited effort by Sacramento put Golden State on the ropes, and then the Kings knocked out the NBA's best team in overtime.

DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points -- six in overtime -- 12 rebounds and nine assists, and Matt Barnes had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds as the Kings handed Golden State just its eighth loss of the season and snapped a 13-game losing streak to their Northern California counterparts.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors (43-8) with 35 points on eight 3-pointers and added nine assists. He had a pair of contested layup attempts that would've given Golden State the lead inside the final eight seconds of overtime, but neither would go down.

Wizards 105, Pelicans 91

John Wall had 24 points and 13 assists as Washington extended their NBA-high home winning streak to 17 games with a victory over New Orleans on Saturday night.

The Wizards (30-20) closed the game with a 15-0 run, holding the Pelicans without a point for the final 5:51. All five starters scored in double figures for the Wizards as they used a balanced attack to win their seventh in a row overall and fend off the Pelicans for the second time this week.

After Tyreke Evans's basket put the Pelicans up 91-90, Wall fed Markieff Morris for a dunk. Morris scored seven of his 18 points and Wall added six in the closing stretch.

The victory improved Washington to 22-6 at home, matching last season's win total. They put both winning streaks on the line Monday against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who have lost four in a row and finished their road trip 0-3.

Heat 125, 76ers 102

Hassan Whiteside produced 30 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks to lead Miami over Philadelphia for its 10th straight victory.

Miami also got strong games from its guards as Dion Waiters recorded 21 points and seven assists, Goran Dragic registered 16 points and eight assists, and Tyler Johnson had 16 points and six assists.

The Heat (21-30) has the second-longest win streak in NBA history by a team that is still under .500. The 1996-97 Phoenix Suns set the mark with 11 straight below-.500 victories.

Miami also has the longest active win streak in the NBA and is tied for the second-longest run in the league this season. Philadelphia was led by Ersan Ilyasova's 19 points.

Spurs 121, Nuggets 97

Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker scored 18 points apiece and combining to make 13 of 14 shots from the floor as San Antonio waltzed past Denver on a record-setting night for coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich, in his 21st season leading the Spurs, moved to the top of the standings for coaching wins with one franchise in league history with the victory. Popovich has compiled a 1,128-496 record since replacing Bob Hill as San Antonio's coach on Dec. 10, 1996 (after the 18th game of the 1996-97 season) and passed former Utah coach Jerry Sloan. Legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach is third on the list with 795 wins.

Pacers 105, Pistons 84

Paul George led six players in double figures with 21 points and Indiana pulled away from the Detroit Pistons.

The victory extended Indiana's season-long winning streak to six. Detroit had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Lavoy Allen, on his 28th birthday, added a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana. CJ Miles, Al Jefferson and Myles Turner each scored 13 points and Jeff Teague had 11.

Marcus Morris led Detroit with 19 points, Jon Leurer had 14 and Andre Drummond finished with 13. The Pistons made only nine second-half field goals.

