NBA-Highlights of Saturday's NBA games

Dec 31 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Basketball Association games on Saturday:

Cavaliers 121, Hornets 109

LeBron James scored 32 points, including 17 in the first quarter, and Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 121-109 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Kyrie Irving missed the game with a hamstring injury and replacement Jordan McRae scored a season-high 20 points in his second career start and first this season.

Kay Felder added 13 points off the bench and made his first five shots from the field. Felder's only miss was in the final minute after the game was out of reach.

Guard Kemba Walker did his best to keep the Hornets close with 37 points, but did not get enough help. Frank Kaminsky scored 15 points off the bench, Nic Batum had 13 points and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

Walker's three-pointer with 4:52 left pulled the Hornets within 112-104, but they did not get any closer.

Rockets 129, NY Knicks 122

James Harden recorded a 50-point triple-double while Ryan Anderson played a capable second fiddle as the Houston Rockets outlasted the New York Knicks.

Harden finished with a career-high 53 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high-tying 17 assists to carry the Rockets through another lackadaisical defensive effort.

Anderson added 25 points and six rebounds for the Rockets, who led by as many as 19 points yet were in a battle down the stretch when the Knicks cut the deficit to three points multiple times in the fourth quarter.

Houston, however, reeled off a 7-0 spurt to seize control for good, capped by a Trevor Ariza layup.

Grizzlies 112, Kings 98

Mike Conley returned to the lineup and scored 22 points while JaMychal Green knocked down four three-pointers to pace the Memphis Grizzlies' long-distance attack in a 112-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Conley, who missed two games with a toe injury, played 29 minutes in his return and made 8 of 11 shots from the field.

Green scored 18 points, while Zach Randolph scored 14 points off the bench, as did Vince Carter.

DeMarcus Cousins finished with 26 points, eight assists, five steals and four rebounds for the Kings.

Bucks 119, Bulls 96

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and Jabari Parker added 27 as the Milwaukee Bucks took charge in the second half to pull away from the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo had nine rebounds, seven assists and blocked seven shots and was dominant as Milwaukee took charge late in what had been a tight, physical game.

Greg Monroe scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and rookie Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points and 11 boards as the Bucks outscored Chicago 36-20 in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Chicago.

Jazz 91, Suns 86

Rudy Gobert recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds for his 23rd double-double of the season and helped the Utah Jazz escape with a 91-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Gordon Hayward added 18 points and nine rebounds and Rodney Hood chipped in 13 points for the Jazz.

Devin Booker scored 20 points and Eric Bledsoe added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead the Suns.