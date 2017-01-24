NBA-Highlights of Monday's NBA games

Jan 23 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Basketball Association games on Monday:

Heat 105, Warriors 102

Dion Waiters hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the final second, giving the lowly but suddenly hot Miami Heat a 105-102 upset of the NBA's best team, Golden State Warriors, on Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Waiters matched his career high with 33 points for the second consecutive game.

Golden State's Kevin Durant tied the score with 11.7 seconds left on a baseline dunk, setting the stage for Waiters' heroics with six-10ths of a second left.

The Warriors (38-7) had their seven-game win streak snapped. It was only Golden State's fifth loss in regulation this season.

The Heat (15-30) have a season-best four-game win streak, as they completed a 4-0 homestand.

Clippers 115, Hawks 105

Things are looking up for Los Angeles, which won for the first time since losing Chris Paul to thumb surgery and is on the verge of getting Blake Griffin back.

Austin Rivers scored 27 points and Jamal Crawford helped hold off a comeback bid by Atlanta in the fourth quarter as the Clippers defeated the Hawks 115-105 on Monday night.

Crawford, who had been in a slump, hit a 3-pointer after Atlanta had pulled within 102-98 with three minutes left and followed with two more late baskets as he scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half.

Kings 109, Pistons 104

DeMarcus Cousins powered for 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Sacramento snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Detroit at The Palace.

The Kings own just two wins in their past 10 games, both against Detroit. Sacramento also ended a six-game losing streak at The Palace. Its last victory in Michigan occurred Feb. 10, 2010.

Ty Lawson tied his season high with 19 points off the bench for the Kings. Sacramento also had four other players in double figures: Willie Cauley-Stein and Darren Collison supplied 12 points apiece, Garrett Temple chipped in 11 and Matt Barnes added 10.

Spurs 112, Nets 86

Patty Mills scored 10 of his 20 points late in the first half when the short-handed Spurs took control, and San Antonio rolled to a rout of Brooklyn.

Mills missed five of his first six shots, and he returned to action when the Spurs trailed by one with about 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Mills helped the Spurs surge ahead to a 52-42 halftime lead in differing ways.

The reserve guard sandwiched two 3-pointers around a 19-footer and a 20-footer in a span of 2:15, and San Antonio's lead never dipped into single digits again. Mills finished three shy of his season high by shooting 7 of 13 and making four 3-pointers.

Wizards 109, Hornets 99

John Wall scored 24 points and Markieff Morris added 23, and Washington rolled to a victory over Charlotte at the Spectrum Center.

Wall outplayed Charlotte's Kemba Walker in a head-to-head battle of All-Star hopeful point guards. He had 18 points in the first half, helping the Wizards pull out to a 12-point halftime lead. Walker scored 21 points but struggled, going 7 of 24 from the field.

The Wizards have now won five of their last six. They were in control throughout the game, leading by as many as 16 points in the third quarter and 15 midway through the fourth.

Bucks 127, Rockets 114

A late 11-0 run helped Milwaukee hold off Houston and a snap a five-game losing streak with a victory at the Bradley Center.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Jabari Parker had 28 to lead the Bucks, who shot 58.2 percent from the floor and made 11 of 23 3-point attempts.

Houston shot 50.6 percent, making 39 of 76 shots, 14 of 35 3-point tries. Patrick Beverley (18 points) knocked down four from long distance, while Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon added three apiece.

Thunder 97, Jazz 95

Russell Westbrook drilled a jumper to break a tie with 1.4 seconds left as part of his 22nd triple-double of the season and lifted Oklahoma City to a victory over Utah.

Russell Westbrook had 38 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Victor Oladipo added 18 points and Enes Kanter chipped in with 14 off the bench.

Oklahoma City snapped Utah's six-game winning streak.

Knicks 109, Pacers 103

Carmelo Anthony hit a baseline jumper with 23.4 seconds remaining, and Courtney Lee sank four consecutive free throws during the final 15.1 seconds, leading New York to a victory against struggling Indiana.

