NBA-Highlights of Friday's NBA games

March 24 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday's NBA games.

Celtics 130, Suns 120

Devin Booker erupted for an NBA season-high 70 points, the most points scored in a game against the Boston Celtics, but it wasn't nearly enough for his Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Isaiah Thomas accumulated 34 points and seven assists, and the Celtics scored the game's first six points and never looked back en route to a 130-120 victory.

Booker, who also had eight rebounds and six assists, scored the most points in either of the Celtics' two home buildings. His free throw with 45.2 seconds left broke Elgin Baylor's 1959 record of 64 points against Boston.

Cavaliers 112, Hornets 105

LeBron James narrowly missed a triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Cavaliers completed a season sweep of Charlotte.

Kyrie Irving added 26 points and Kevin Love finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, who had lost six of their previous 10 games.

Nuggets 125, Pacers 117

Nikola Jokic had 30 points and 17 rebounds and Wilson Chandler added 24 points to lead, the Nuggets, which withstood a Pacers' rally.

The Nuggets led by 23 points with eight minutes left, but the Pacers got the margin down to 113-108 with Paul George made a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining. But Jokic answered with a 3-pointer.

Magic 115, Pistons 87

Elfrid Payton had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists -- his fourth triple-double of the month - to lead the Magic, who have won three of their last four games.

The Pistons have lost six of their last seven, including five by at least 10 points, and have faded from the playoff race.

Wizards 129, Nets 108

John Wall scored 22 points and Bradley Beal had 19 as the Wizards concluded a four-game season sweep of the Nets.

Brandon Jennings had 18 points and nine assists off the bench for the Wizards, who shot 50.5 percent from the field, made 21 of 22 free throws and led by as many as 28 points.

Bucks 100, Hawks 97

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points as the Bucks continued their charge up the Eastern Conference standings.

Antetokounmpo hit 13 of 22 shots, grabbed 13 rebounds and added five assists with three blocked shots for the Bucks.

Rockets 117, Pelicans 107

James Harden paired 38 points with a career-high-tying 17 assists for Houston, which shot 7 for 12 on 3pointers in the final period.

Patrick Beverley finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

76ers 117, Bulls 107

The 76ers only had 10 players in uniform but still beat Chicago, which had won the last 12 games against Philadelphia.

Dario Saric had a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead five players in double-figure scoring for the Sixers, who had lost their last nine straight games in Chicago.

Warriors 114, Kings 100

Draymond Green connected on three 3-pointers in a crowd-pleasing, third-quarter runaway that helped the Warriors extended the NBA's longest active winning streak to six games.

Green finished with 23 points and Stephen Curry had a 27-point, 12-assist double-double for the Warriors (58-14), who moved 2 1/2 games ahead of San Antonio (55-16) for the best record in the league.]

Lakers 130, Timberwolves 119 (overtime)

Jordan Clarkson scored a career high 35 points, helping the Lakers end a six-game skid with an overtime victory.

Clarkson converted a career-best eight 3-pointers, missing just two attempts. Julius Randle had 23 points and 12 rebounds. (Compiled by Peter Rutherford)