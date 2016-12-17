NBA-Highlights of Friday's National Basketball Association games

Dec 17 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday's National Basketball Association games:

Rockets 122, Pelicans 100

James Harden posted his second consecutive triple-double while Eric Gordon scored a season-high 29 points as the Houston Rockets turned another record-setting performance into a 122-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center.

The Rockets (20-7) stretched their winning streak to nine games by setting league records for three-pointers made (24) and attempted (61).

Harden finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to set a new franchise mark with his 15th triple-double. Gordon shot 10 for 17 in 27 minutes off the bench while forward Trevor Ariza finished with 20 points on 5-for-14 3-point shooting.

Celtics 96, Hornets 88

Isaiah Thomas returned to the lineup with a bang and Boston ended its three-game losing streak with a fourth-quarter explosion.

Thomas, who missed four games with a groin strain, scored 26 points and Al Horford added 18 to lead the Celtics to a victory over Kemba Walker-less Charlotte.

Walker, Charlotte's leading scorer, missed the game because of a personal issue and will rejoin the team in Atlanta on Saturday.

Magic 118, Nets 111

Evan Fournier scored 21 points, including 11 points in the final 2:20, to spark Orlando to a victory over Brooklyn at Amway Arena.

The Magic snapped a six-game home losing streak. The Nets lost their eighth consecutive game on the road.

Magic reserve center Nikola Vucevic, returning from a three-game absence, had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a reserve role. Serge Ibaka contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Wizards 122, Pistons 108

John Wall had 29 points and 10 assists, and Bradley Beal scored 25 points as Washington dominated Detroit in a win.

Otto Porter scored 15 points for the Wizards, who outscored the Pistons 68-50 during the second and third quarters for a 95-77 lead.

Bucks 95, Bulls 69

Just like the night before, Milwaukee had little trouble defeating Chicago at the United Center.

The Bucks picked up where they left off on Thursday in Milwaukee, handing the Bulls a loss for Chicago's biggest margin of defeat this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Milwaukee, which got double-figure scoring from six players.

Hawks 125, Raptors 121

Dwight Howard scored 27 points and added 15 rebounds and Atlanta held on to defeat Toronto.

The loss ended the Raptors' four-game winning streak. They have won 10 of their past 12 games.

Lakers 100, 76ers 89

Julius Randle had 25 points and nine rebounds, Lou Williams added 18 points and Los Angeles snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young also had 15 points apiece for the Lakers, who won for the first time since Nov. 30 at Chicago. Jordan Clarkson scored 10 points and Larry Nance Jr. swept 11 rebounds.

Clippers 102, Heat 98

Blake Griffin scored 20 points and DeAndre Jordan added 19 rebounds and three blocks to lead Los Angeles to a victory over Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena.

With the Clippers leading 100-98 and nine seconds left, Chris Paul missed a second free throw, giving Miami an opening. But Jordan grabbed the rebound and hit a put-back to end the game.

Kings 96, Grizzlies 92

There were some unfamiliar and uncomfortable moments for Memphis guard Mike Conley and former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, but it was the latter who had the happy return with Sacramento to the FedExForum after the Kings held on for a win.

The Kings built as much as a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter with balanced scoring against a Memphis team that struggled offensively in Conley's first game back since suffering fractures in his lower back on Nov. 28.

Jazz 103, Mavericks 100

Rodney Hood scored 15 points and hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 0.8 of a second left to help the Utah Jazz claim a 103-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Hood's game-winning basket came after the Mavericks tied it at 100-100 on a fadeaway jumper from Harrison Barnes with 45.4 seconds remaining to cap a 14-3 run.

Dallas had a chance to take the lead but Deron Williams missed a go-ahead three-pointer seconds before Hood pushed the ball up the court and scored.