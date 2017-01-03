NBA-Butler latest to pass 50-points

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler became the latest player to record a 50-point performance on Monday as the NBA appears headed for a record-breaking season.

Butler scored 52 points as the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-111 and became the eighth player this season to achieve more than 50-points in a game, tying the single season record.

Houston's James Harden scored 53 points two days ago, while Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Boston's Isaiah Thomas, Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins, Washington's John Wall, New Orleans' Anthony Davis and Golden State's Klay Thompson have all also achieved what was once a rare feat.

Thompson scored 60 points in just 29 minutes, further showcasing the league's increasing dependency on three-point shooting and the evolution of individual skill.

NBA scoring leader Westbrook is also threatening to become just the second player to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double in the 1961-62 season while playing for the Cincinnati Royals.

